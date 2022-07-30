Javed Akhtar defamation case: Kangana Ranaut urges court to record her sister’s statement

July 30, 2022 12:22:07 pm
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has approached a court here, requesting it to record the statement of her sister Rangoli Chandel in the defamation complaint filed by veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar. Ranaut moved the application through her lawyer Advocate Rizwan Siddique on Friday before Metropolitan Magistrate R R Khan. The court has kept the matter for order on August 11.
Last month, Ranaut had appeared before the court of the metropolitan magistrate and pleaded not guilty in the case.
Akhtar had filed the complaint in the court in November 2020, claiming that Ranaut had made defamatory statements against him in a television interview, which allegedly damaged his reputation.
In his complaint, Akhtar claimed that Ranaut dragged his name during an interview while referring to a ‘coterie’ existing in Bollywood, following the alleged suicide committed by actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Ranaut had also moved a counter complaint in the court against Akhtar for alleged “extortion and criminal intimidation” before the metropolitan magistrate court.
Subscriber Only Stories
The actor in her complaint against Akhtar said following her public dispute with her co-star, the lyricist had called her and her sister Rangoli to his house with “mala fide intentions and ulterior motives and then criminally intimidated and threatened” her. As per Ranaut’s complaint, Akhtar had forced her to tender a written apology to her co-star.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Why would Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Yuzevendra Chahal want the world to see their leg-pulling session?
Why BJP is unfazed about Cabinet expansion hold-upPremium
Raj Kapoor's Mera Naam Joker celebrates toxic work culture
Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham’s film sinks to a new lowPremium
Latest News
Twitter may soon let you add multiple media in a single tweet
Javed Akhtar defamation case: Kangana Ranaut urges court to record her sister’s statement
Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 2 Live Updates: Mirabai favourite to win gold, Lovlina to start her campaign
Karnataka HC sends back issue of declaring Hesaraghatta Grassland as reserve to state wildlife board
Spain registers monkeypox death; media say it’s a first
Know Your City: A 137-year-old church that marked the advent of Christian Mission work in Poona
Weekly Horoscope, July 31, 2022 – August 6, 2022: Scorpio, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction
Angamaly Diaries actor Sarath Chandran passes away at 37
How to manage bone health during menopause
Swimming: After father’s death last year, CWG finalist Srihari Nataraj found solace in the pool
US envoy: Russia intends to dissolve Ukraine from world map
Netflix sues creators of alleged Bridgerton knockoff