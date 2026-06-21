‘My qaum are all Indians’: Javed Akhtar claps back at troll, reiterates he is an atheist

Javed Akhtar has maintained over all these years that he is a staunch atheist. However, irrespective of several reiterations and reminders, he keeps getting trolled, particularly on X, over his perceived religion of Islam. As recent as Saturday, he hit back at another troll for bringing Islam into an exchange after he made a political remark on US President Donald Trump.

Akhtar took to his X handle to slam Trump for his claim that Italian Prime Minister Girogia Meloni “begged” him for a picture together. “Trump, who is known for lying day in and day out, added one more in the never ending list of his lies,” wrote the veteran screenwriter, lyricist, and poet, adding, “First of all, why would a confident, high-profiled, popular, and empowered woman, who is the PM of a great country like Italy, that has taught so much culture, art, architecture, and good cinema to Mr Trump’s country, beg for a photo-opp with the most unpopular man in the world.”