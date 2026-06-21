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‘My qaum are all Indians’: Javed Akhtar claps back at troll, reiterates he is an atheist
Javed Akhtar hit back at a troll who brought his 'community' into the conversation after the screenwriter-lyricist made a remark about US President Donald Trump.
Javed Akhtar has maintained over all these years that he is a staunch atheist. However, irrespective of several reiterations and reminders, he keeps getting trolled, particularly on X, over his perceived religion of Islam. As recent as Saturday, he hit back at another troll for bringing Islam into an exchange after he made a political remark on US President Donald Trump.
Akhtar took to his X handle to slam Trump for his claim that Italian Prime Minister Girogia Meloni “begged” him for a picture together. “Trump, who is known for lying day in and day out, added one more in the never ending list of his lies,” wrote the veteran screenwriter, lyricist, and poet, adding, “First of all, why would a confident, high-profiled, popular, and empowered woman, who is the PM of a great country like Italy, that has taught so much culture, art, architecture, and good cinema to Mr Trump’s country, beg for a photo-opp with the most unpopular man in the world.”
He further said that even if for discussion’s sake, it’s assumed that Meloni indeed asked Trump for a picture together, “What kind of a cheap, indecent, uncouth man will claim it in a press conference?”
An X user commented on Javed Akhatr’s tweet on Donald Trump, “Sir, I have a couplet for the lies of your community too.. ‘We know the reality of the hours of paradise, this idea too is good for soothing the heart,'” wrote the troll. However, Javed reminded the troll of how he doesn’t associate himself with any religion, schooling him on what an atheist stands for.
“If your small petty and underdeveloped mind could grasp a well known fact that I am an atheist (maybe you’re not familiar with this word. It means one who doesn’t believe in any religion), so don’t tell me about my qaum (community). My qaum are all Indians, including you,” replied Javed in the comment section.
Trump who is known for lying day in n day out added one more in the never ending list of his lies ￼￼. He says Meloni “ begged￼”him for a photo opp first of all why would a confident high profiled popular and empowered woman who is the PM of a great country like Italy that…
— Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) June 20, 2026
Javed Akhtar shuts down another troll
Javed Akhtar also gave it back to another troll on X, who commented, “Stay quiet and irrelevant. Politics is not your cup of tea. Stick to writing songs.” Akhtar wrote in response, “Go, fly a kite. What qualifications do you have to give me this unsolicited advice? Who are you and what have you done in your life?”
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Beyond his work in films and poetry, Javed Akhtar has also served as a nominated Member of Rajya Sabha for six years, from 2010 till 2016. He’s also a recipient of the Padma Bhushan award, the third highest civilian honour of India. He also became the first Indian to receive the prestigious Richard Dawkins Award in 2020.
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