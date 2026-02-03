Javed Akhtar changed after success, drinking became a problem, says first wife Honey Irani: ‘I took time to warm up to Shabana Azmi’

Honey Irani spoke about her marriage with Javed Akhtar, how she met him, and why their marriage lasted only 13 years.

By: Entertainment Desk
Feb 3, 2026
Javed AkhtarHoney Irani recalls falling in love with Javed Akhtar on the sets of Seeta Aur Geeta.(Photo: Archive Photos)
Before marrying Shabana Azmi, writer Javed Akhtar was married to writer and actor Honey Irani. However, their marriage did not last, and the two separated due to Akhtar’s heavy drinking and differences in their relationship. In a recent interaction, Honey Irani spoke about her past relationship, how she met Javed Akhtar, and why their marriage lasted only 13 years.

Javed proposed during a game of cards: Honey Irani

Speaking about how she met Javed, Honey told Vickey Lalwani, “I first met Javed during the shooting of Seeta Aur Geeta. He came to me to give me my lines. The first thing that I noticed about him was his sense of humour. Also, anyone could talk to him on any topic, he had so much knowledge. That was something which was very attractive.” Honey played a side character in Ramesh Sippy’s Seeta Aur Geeta, which was written by Javed Akhtar and Salim Khan.

Revealing how Javed proposed to her in his unique style, she said, “He proposed first. We had a liking for each other and we used to meet off the sets also. Once, he was playing cards and he was losing, but he asked me to pull a card and when I pull that card, he won, then he said, ‘Chalo, you are so lucky for me. Let’s get married.’ That’s how he proposed and we got married. This was after 6-7 months of courting.”

‘Success changed Javed, his drinking was a major problem’

Talking about why their marriage did not last, she said, “I don’t know why it didn’t work. Everything was moving too fast. The success that they were getting was very fast and with success things do change, the man also changes and so does his surrounding. I guess maybe I could not cope up with that. His drinking was a major problem. Then he was meeting a lot of people, he was spending evenings out and those things increased a lot in between. We both were mature enough to understand that this is not working. He had tried to give up drinking many times.”

She added, “We both took the decision to separate because it wasn’t working. So instead of fighting and tearing each other apart, the most sensible thing we did was separating. I was also too young and immature, so I’m not blaming Javed entirely. We got into it very fast. We should have waited, maybe we would not have gotten married.”

ALSO READ: Madhavan quit acting for 4 years after he felt humiliated by Swiss farmer

‘Took time to warm up to Shabana’

When asked how one can forgive an ex and develop a friendship after separation, something she shares with Akhtar and which her son Farhan Akhtar shares with his ex-wife Adhuna Bhabani, she said, “Once you have separated, then what is the problem. Then why are you angry and why are you crying?”

Story continues below this ad

She admitted that while she was on good terms with Javed after their separation, it took time for her to warm up to his second wife Shabana Azmi. “With Javed after separation, things got better in 3-4 years, but he was always a support for the children and me. But with Shabana, it took me a little time. We both tried our best, and we are now good friends. We go for each other’s birthday parties, we travel together.”

