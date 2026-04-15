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Javed Akhtar called Karan Johar ‘weird and adamant’, advised Sameer Anjaan not to write KKHH lyrics: ‘Director doesn’t listen’
Sameer Anjaan, who eventually wrote the songs for Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, revealed that Javed Akhtar even advised him not to take up the film.
It’s widely known that veteran screenwriter and lyricist Javed Akhtar chose not to pen the lyrics for Karan Johar’s directorial debut Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, as he was displeased with the film’s title. Now, Sameer Anjaan, the lyricist who eventually wrote the songs for the film, has revealed that Javed even advised him against taking up the project, describing Karan as a “weird and adamant” director.
‘Karan Johar is s weird and adamant’
In a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Sameer shared his recollection of the incident. He explained that when he learned Javed wasn’t involved in the film, he reached out to seek his permission. “He is like a father figure to me,” Sameer said. “I even spoke to him over the phone. I told him, ‘Javed sahab, I hope you don’t feel bad, because you are senior to me and I came to know that you were supposed to write for this film. I wish to take your permission, are you writing for it, or aren’t you?’ He said, ‘I am not writing it, and I would advise you not to write for it either because the director is weird and adamant and he doesn’t listen.’ I said I’ll talk to him later, but please tell me if you are doing it. He said, ‘No, I am not at all doing it, Sameer.’”
Despite this, Sameer went on to explain why he chose to work on the film. “Then I heard the story and liked it a lot. I didn’t find anything wrong with the title. The story was brilliant. And when I connected with the director’s thought process during the two-and-a-half or three-hour narration, I was very much impressed. I felt I should do this film. The star cast was great.”
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‘Yash Chopra called me for the film’
He also revealed that the offer for the film actually came from Yash Chopra, not Karan Johar. “Yash ji was also supporting him (Karan). Half of the time, Karan grew up at Yash ji’s place. He also did a small role in Aditya Chopra’s Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge,” Sameer recalled. “I was called for the film by Yash Chopra, not by Karan Johar. He said that since Javed sahab isn’t writing it, he only has two lyricists, Bakshi sahab and me, and Karan didn’t want to work with an older writer. He asked for a younger writer. Yashji then suggested my name, and Karan readily agreed to meet me. That’s how I got the film. I tried my best to do good work. The music was declared the best of the century. It’s a blessing from God.”
In a previous interview with Lallantop, Sameer had also revealed why Javed Akhtar decided to walk away from the project. “Javed sahab was supposed to write the songs for this film. However, he quit the movie because he didn’t like the title. He asked Karan Johar to change the title, and only then would he work on it. He liked the story but felt the title was vulgar.” Javed has accepted as much in multiple interviews.
He told comedian Sapan Verma, “I consider the 80’s to be the darkest time for Hindi cinema. People were either writing double-meaning songs or songs with no meaning at all. I avoid films that, in any way, had lyrics I found absurd or vulgar. This principle led me to turn down a very successful film, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. I had written the first song for it, but when Karan decided on the title, I refused to work on a film with that name. I thought, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai… kya hota hai? I regret it now, but at that time, I refused.”
About Kuch Kuch Hota Hai
Featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji in lead roles, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai hit the theatres in 1998. The classic film and its songs are celebrated and remembered till date.
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