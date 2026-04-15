Javed Akhtar called Karan Johar ‘weird and adamant’, advised Sameer Anjaan not to write KKHH lyrics: ‘Director doesn’t listen’

It’s widely known that veteran screenwriter and lyricist Javed Akhtar chose not to pen the lyrics for Karan Johar’s directorial debut Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, as he was displeased with the film’s title. Now, Sameer Anjaan, the lyricist who eventually wrote the songs for the film, has revealed that Javed even advised him against taking up the project, describing Karan as a “weird and adamant” director.

‘Karan Johar is s weird and adamant’

In a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Sameer shared his recollection of the incident. He explained that when he learned Javed wasn’t involved in the film, he reached out to seek his permission. “He is like a father figure to me,” Sameer said. “I even spoke to him over the phone. I told him, ‘Javed sahab, I hope you don’t feel bad, because you are senior to me and I came to know that you were supposed to write for this film. I wish to take your permission, are you writing for it, or aren’t you?’ He said, ‘I am not writing it, and I would advise you not to write for it either because the director is weird and adamant and he doesn’t listen.’ I said I’ll talk to him later, but please tell me if you are doing it. He said, ‘No, I am not at all doing it, Sameer.’”