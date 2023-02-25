Javed Akhtar says he felt like he’d won ‘World War 3’ after returning from Pakistan: ‘Had to say these things. Should we keep quiet?

Javed Akhtar has addressed the remarks the he made about the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks at the recently concluded Faiz Festival in Lahore, Pakistan. The veteran screenwriter-lyricist, at an event in Mumbai, said that he was ’embarrassed’ by the response that his statement has received. “Aisa maine kya teer maar diya that people are reacting so much,” he wondered.

Earlier this week, while addressing a gathering at the Faiz Festival in Lahore, Akhtar said that it is wrong for Pakistanis to expect Indians to ignore that the perpetrators of the attacks are still roaming freely in Pakistan. He had originally told NDTV that the crowd applauded his comments, but Akhtar has since been criticised by several Pakistani celebrities for what he said on their soil.

Commenting on the aftermath of his remarks, Akhtar, while speaking at the ABP Ideas of India 2023 Summit, said that when he returned to India, he felt like he has ‘won World War III’. He said, “It became too big! It is embarrassing for me, and now I think I should not gloat over it. When I came here, I felt like I won a third World War. There were so many reactions from people as well as media that I just stopped taking calls. I was embarrassed that aisa maine kya teer maar diya. I had to say these things. Should we keep quiet?”

He continued, “I got to know that people are abusing me there. They are asking, ‘Why was he given visa?’ Is tarah ki baatein, jo thodisi sensitive aur controversial ho… jis mulk mein paida hue, jisme rehte hain aur jisme marenge waha karte rehte hai toh do din wahaa gaye the, wahaan kya darna? Jab yaha nahi darte toh wahaan kya darenge? (I have been saying things that are slightly controversial and sensitive in nature in the country where I was born, I live and where I will die [India], then what was to fear there? When I don’t feel scared here, then why would I fear anything there)?”

He was then asked where he got the courage to make these remarks before a gathering in Pakistan. To which, Akhtar responded by saying, “I’m sure the youth of Pakistan will embrace you with open arms. I’ll tell you one thing — No country is a monolith. What happens is that we start believing that the policies of their government and establishment is what the country is about. But that’s not true.”

Akhtar then shared that he feels that an average Pakistani citizen is curious about India because of the way the country has developed post-independence. He said, “The fact is that it is very unfortunate that we are unaware that there is a huge segment in Pakistan that wants to have a good relation with India and that is totally understandable, not because they are saints, but because they are seeing a country next door jahaan itna development hai, itni industries hai, jahaan par corportate world itna develop kar gaya, jahaan culture itna hai, jahaan music aur films itni peak pe hai. So, an average citizen of that country would obviously be curious and would want to come here and see and if given an opportunity of a job or a presentation, he’ll run to do it and it totally understandable.”