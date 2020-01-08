Jatin Sarna: The only reason to do Darbar was my love for Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth and Jatin Sarna on the sets of Darbar. (Photo: Jatin Sarna/Instagram). Rajinikanth and Jatin Sarna on the sets of Darbar. (Photo: Jatin Sarna/Instagram).

Actor Jatin Sarna has a lot of things going for him. While he had featured in a couple of TV shows and movies before, Jatin’s big break came via the Netflix original series Sacred Games where he played the eccentric and engaging gangster Bunty. In a recent interview with indianexpress.com, the actor opened up about the show, sharing screen space with Superstar Rajinikanth in Darbar and his upcoming projects.

Excerpts from the conversation:

Let’s begin with your breakout role of gangster Bunty in the web series Sacred Games. What do you think was it about the character that resonated so deeply with the audience?

The way Bunty has been presented. We are surrounded by these kind of people. The character also has a certain cuteness and is not afraid to ask questions. Maybe the abusive language also played a part in attracting the audience. Because there have been quite a few instances that I have been asked by fans to address them the way Bunty talks to people in Sacred Games. (Laughs)

Tell us about the strangest and nicest compliment that you have received for playing Bunty.

People assume that I am a Marathi guy who is fluent in the language. For me, that was the biggest validation. It always comes to them as a surprise that I am a Punjabi guy.

What can you tell us about Sacred Games Season 3?

I really don’t know anything. While I was signing the contract, I was told that there might be three-four seasons. But my contract ended with the second season.

You will soon be seen in Rajinikanth starrer Darbar. What can you tell us about that?

It’s a cameo, but it comes at a very important juncture. The only reason to do that movie was my love for Rajinikanth sir. I am thankful to God, Nalini Ratnam and AR Murugadoss, who gave me a chance to share the same frame with such a superstar. I am madly in love with that guy (Rajini). I was shivering while I was talking to him.

Anything else that you are allowed to give away?

I do something that hurts Rajini sir, but apart from that, I cannot reveal anything as of now.

You are also a part of the Kabir Khan directorial 83, based on India’s cricket world cup win.

Yes, I am really proud of 83. It was such a proud moment for the country and to relive it, in the same grounds and same country, was beyond my imagination. We gave a year to this project. We practised four hours every day, and we went to Dharmshala for a cricket camp where we spent 7-8 hours a day honing our skills. It is going to be the biggest sports film ever and hopefully the biggest blockbuster of 2020.

On future projects

I am doing Hansal Mehta’s Chhalaang, which was earlier called Turram Khan. With that film, I am trying to explore a different actor in me. I play a sweet shop owner in the movie.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd