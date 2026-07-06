‘Jaswant Singh Khalra abducted again’: Kunal Kamra questions CBFC over Satluj OTT removal

Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Satluj battled censorship issues for over three years in its bid for a theatrical release. However, the film never made it to the big screen. Instead, it quietly premiered on ZEE5 last Friday in its uncut version. By Sunday evening, it had been removed from the streaming platform, sparking outrage online and reigniting the debate around censorship in India. The latest to criticise the move is comedian Kunal Kamra, who penned an open note to CBFC chairperson Prasoon Joshi.

Addressing Joshi, Kamra wrote, “Can you please enlighten us on why 127 cuts were recommended for the film Punjab ’95? The same film, now renamed Satluj, has been taken down from an OTT platform in less than two days. The CBFC has no jurisdiction over OTT platforms or international releases.”

He further added, “Punjab ’95 tells the story of Jaswant Singh Khalra, a man who exposed documented human rights abuses and paid for it with his life. If a film based on documented facts cannot be seen by Indian audiences, then the public deserves to know why. This sends a very direct message to filmmakers and production companies: if you’re paying homage to a great personality from a minority community, you’ll have to face the CBFC.”

Red carpet for The Kashmir Files but not Satluj

Kunal Kamra also questioned what he called the censor board’s double standards. “Journalists should be asking the people running this censor board some hard questions. Why are some politically sensitive films able to pass with ease while others spend years in limbo? A red carpet for The Kashmir Files, The Bengal Files and The Kerala Story. Roses for Dhurandhar 1 & 2, a fictional documentary/explainer for the unthinkable and the unexplainable. How does it feel to feast on four years of a director’s career?” he wrote.

Concluding his note, Kamra said, “In Nehru’s India, this would have been litigated in court. If filmmakers cannot tell the stories of people who stood up for justice without years of obstruction, what kind of cinema are we encouraging them to make? Jaswant Singh Khalra abducted again, this time by the CBFC.”

ALSO READ | Akshay Kumar ‘rescued’ me during Bollywood boycott, says Vivek Oberoi: ‘Gave his work to me’

Satluj pulled from ZEE5 within 48 hours

Directed by Honey Trehan, Satluj was taken down from ZEE5 in less than 48 hours after its surprise release. The film stars Diljit Dosanjh as late human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra and was originally titled Punjab ’95.

Story continues below this ad

ZEE5 also issued an official statement, saying, “In light of the current developments, Satluj will be unavailable in India until further notice. We remain committed to exploring every appropriate avenue through due process to bring the film back to our audiences at the earliest opportunity.”

Diljit Dosanjh had hinted that such a move was possible

During an Instagram Live session, Diljit Dosanjh said, “See, our film has released. Where we want the conversation to reach, it’s bound to reach there. Those who haven’t watched it yet, do that as soon as you can. Just understand what I’m trying to say.”

He added that the film could disappear at any moment. “It can happen. There’s that fear. Today is Saturday. It could be pulled down by Monday. But let’s not worry. You can download the film till now. Those who want to stop the film can do that. Those who want to take panga can do that. There’s no tension.”

Speaking to SCREEN, producer Ronnie Screwvala confirmed, “The government has pulled it down.”

Story continues below this ad

In another social media post, Diljit wrote, “What happened to Satluj is exactly what had happened to Jaswant Singh Khalra.”

Satluj, previously titled Punjab 95, had remained stuck with the CBFC for years after the board reportedly recommended over 127 cuts before granting certification. Despite the matter reaching the courts, the impasse remained unresolved, ultimately prompting the makers to opt for an unannounced OTT release in its original, uncut form.