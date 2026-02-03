Jason Shah says he’s ‘shocked’ to see people enjoy Dhurandhar violence, criticises Yash’s Toxic teaser: ‘Shows where our minds have evolved to as producers’

Actor Jason Shah, remembered for his role as Officer Cartwright in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi, is all set to appear in Vijay Thalapathy’s last film, Jana Nayagan. While the film’s release date continues to be unclear, Jason feels happy about being a part of something so historic. In a recent conversation with SCREEN, Jason Shah spoke about working with Bobby Deol and ‘Thalapathy’ Vijay in the film. Jason expressed strong disapproval of violent films like Toxic and Dhurandhar being loved.
Talking about being a part of Vijay Thalapathy’s last film, Jana Nayagan, Jason said, “It is truly a blessing to be a part of history. This is a moment in time where the world is changing, and for a man like Vijay Thalapathy to leave at one of the peaks in his career is something. The love of his fans is unbelievable. He is one of the superstars from the South, and I feel blessed to be a part of a film with him.” He even spoke about sharing screen space with Bobby Deol and recalls being left in awe. “Bobby is amazing. He came up to me and said I appreciate your work in Heeramandi, and I didn’t know what to say. A man of his stature and level in Bollywood, who is giving back-to-back hits, lauded my work; I was blown away. He is very down to earth. We have had some lovely conversations throughout the filming; it changed my mind about him in so many ways.”
Jana Nayagan has not received clearance from the CBFC, and while the stay order on the film continues, Jason says, “I was really excited that the film was releasing on January 9. I am not 100 percent sure about the certification as to what goes on. I have never actually fully understood the process; it’s not my department. But religion and politics always have something to do with movies. Whoever is voted in as the ruling party gets to decide what happens. Your voting causes these kinds of decisions, so if you have done that, then also sit back and be happy.”
‘I was shocked to see people enjoy the violence in Dhurandhar’
The Jana Nayagan actor also shared his views on how religion and politics infleunce filmmaking today. He said, “Religion and politics have had a heavy play on movies not just in India, but also around the world. You see all subliminal messages that are being put into movies its because times have changed, cinema has been an art form that speaks to people, it connects to them, so if films don’t evolve, people may lose interest. However, I feel the innocence of movies is lost. Would everyone go to watch Partner today? I don’t think so. People want to see so much violence. I was seeing the teaser of Toxic, which shows people where our minds have evolved to as producers.”
He further added, “I was shocked to see people enjoy the violence in Dhurandhar. Parents took their young children to watch the film. But again, Dhurandhar was related to politics; it was a story about something that happened in India, a very serious subject, and people like to see other people’s opinions on what they have created on this subject.”
’90 percent of actors in the industry are insecure’
In an earlier interview, Jason had made a strong statement about Bollywood actors. He said, 90 percent of them are insecure. Elaborating further on why he said so, Jason shared, “I say this from experience, I work with actors all the time, and so I say 90 percent of them are very insecure. It’s just the way it is. It’s not only actors, but everybody has become so insecure about what they do; that’s where the hate stems from. People don’t believe in their craft or their talent enough. In the work space also, chatter starts, people pull each other down, put unnecessary pressure on each other, so that the other person quits. All this happens, it happens to actors and everyone else alike.”
He further said, “Look at someone like Akshaye Khanna, where was he for so long? He was where he chose to be; he was not bothered if someone said he was not working enough or was not in the newspaper every day. He works when he wants to, and he does it really well, and that’s why he is remembered for it. People in the industry then say he has undoubtedly been a fantastic actor always, but then why hasn’t he worked so much? Because he didn’t want to. I heard him say once in an interview that if he doesn’t connect to a film, he doesn’t do it. I liked him in Drishyam 2 also. So, people should stop worrying about the background noise.”
Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector.
Experience & Career
Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media:
The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments.
Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media.
Expertise & Focus Areas
Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include:
Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles.
OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres.
Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends.
Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community.
Authoritativeness & Trust
With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More