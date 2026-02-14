Jason Momoa calls Shah Rukh Khan ‘a better actor and performer’, recalls his meeting with the actor

Jason Momoa recalls meeting Shah Rukh Khan, calling the Bollywood star a “better actor and performer”.

By: Entertainment Desk
4 min readNew DelhiFeb 14, 2026 02:29 PM IST
Jason Momoa, Shah Rukh KhanJason Momoa praises Shah Rukh Khan. (Photo: Instagram/@jackiechan.jb)
Jason Momoa has spoken warmly about Shah Rukh Khan describing the Bollywood superstar as “a better actor and better performer” than himself. The Aquaman star, who is currently promoting his upcoming film The Wrecking Crew alongside Dave Bautista, spoke about his interactions with Shah Rukh during a recent interview.

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, when asked about the King Khan, Momoa said, “Yes, he’s very handsome. He’s extremely handsome.” Opening up about their conversation, he added, “Just two mutual friends and fans of each other’s work. He is just a sweetheart. He was very much a gentleman. He’s a better actor and better performer than I am. So it was mutual respect.”

Momoa and Shah Rukh first met at Saudi Arabia’s Joy Awards in 2019. A photograph of them alongside Jackie Chan and Jean-Claude Van Damme went viral.

 

At the 2019 event, Shah Rukh appeared on stage as part of The Joy Makers of Films panel alongside Jackie Chan, Jean-Claude Van Damme, and Jason Momoa, where they discussed the entertainment industry. He was also honoured with a tribute featuring glimpses of his iconic performances and received an award recognising his contribution to the world of entertainment.

Momoa began his acting career in 1999 with Baywatch: Hawaii before appearing in Stargate Atlantis. His breakthrough came in 2011 with his portrayal of Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones. He later took on the role of Aquaman in the DC Extended Universe, appearing in Justice League and his standalone film, along with a cameo in Peacemaker.

In recent years, he has starred in series like Frontier, See, and Chief of War, and appeared in major films including Dune and Fast X. His film A Minecraft Movie was last year’s highest-grossing Hollywood release. This year, apart from The Wrecking Crew, Momoa is set to return to DC as Lobo in Supergirl, part of James Gunn’s revived DC Universe.

Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for the release of King, his next film after a three-year gap. The action-adventure, which also features his daughter Suhana Khan, is scheduled to hit theatres this Christmas. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the project marks their collaboration following the filmmaker’s success with Pathaan.

The cast also includes Deepika Padukone, Abhay Verma, Arshad Warsi, Abhishek Bachchan, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Raghav Juyal. The film is also rumoured to star Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Saurabh Shukla, Akshay Oberoi, and Karanvir Malhotra.

The film’s release date was announced last month through an action-packed teaser.

The clip opened with the line, “It’s time to roar,” featuring a bloodied Shah Rukh Khan standing atop a snow-covered mountain. The camera closed in on his bruised face before cutting to him breaking through a glass ceiling and charging into a building. The teaser then revealed the release date. Just before landing a blow on his opponent, Shah Rukh is heard saying, “Darr nahi, dehshat hoon (I’m not fear, I am destruction).”

