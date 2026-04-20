‘He pumped gas’: Jasmine Sandlas recalls dad giving up high-profile India job for a life of poverty in US

Singer Jasmine Sandlas, who is currently ruling the charts with her “Jaiye Sajana” in Dhurandhar 2, recently spoke about her teenage years and how her father, who had a well-respected job in India, quit everything and took his family to the US to build a safe life for them.

Speaking to Ranveer Allahbadia, Jasmine shared that she was in 8th or 9th standard when she landed in America from Punjab, and she didn’t even know English at the time. She said, “We landed in New York. I didn’t speak English. Whatever was the local school, my father got us admitted there. We used to live in one-bedroom apartment which was a low income home, and we were 6 people.”