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Jasmine Sandlas faces backlash for lip-syncing, pouring water on herself during Ahmedabad concert: ‘Fake’
Singer Jasmine Sandlas, currently trending for her hit track “Jaiye Sajana” from Dhurandhar 2, has come under fire after a viral concert clip sparked criticism over her performance style, dividing fans online.
Jasmine Sandlas, who is currently riding high on the success of her chart-topping track “Jaiye Sajana” from Dhurandhar 2, has recently found herself at the centre of controversy. The singer, known for lending multiple popular tracks to the Dhurandhar franchise, grabbed headlines after a video from her April 19 Ahmedabad concert went viral online.
In the clip, Jasmine Sandlas was seen energetically performing her hit song “Shararat” while pouring water over herself mid-performance. However, what caught the attention of netizens was the allegation that she appeared to be lip-syncing during parts of the show, with the microphone occasionally lowered while the track continued playing. She was also seen pouring water on herself during the performance.
The video quickly sparked a heated debate on social media, drawing mixed reactions from fans. While some appreciated her stage presence and high-energy performance, others criticised her for not delivering a fully live vocal act, expressing disappointment over the perceived reliance on pre-recorded audio.
Watch Jasmine Sandlas’ latest concert videos here:
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Despite the backlash, Sandlas continues to enjoy massive popularity, especially with her recent work in Dhurandhar and its sequel, where her songs have significantly contributed to the films’ musical success.
Jasmine Sandlas was also on the news recently after she opened up about her family’s struggles after moving from India to the United States, recalling how her father gave up a prestigious, high-paying job to start from scratch for a better future.
She revealed that after relocating, her family lived in a cramped one-bedroom apartment as six members, often relying on food stamps to survive. Despite being a law school valedictorian in India, her father took up a job pumping gas in the US, making significant sacrifices for his children’s future, while her mother also worked labour-intensive jobs to support the family.
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Over time, things improved when her father rebuilt his career as a legal interpreter, but the early hardships left a lasting impact on Jasmine, shaping both her personal journey and professional drive.
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