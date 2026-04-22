Jasmine Sandlas faces backlash for lip-syncing, pouring water on herself during Ahmedabad concert: ‘Fake’

Singer Jasmine Sandlas is in the headlines after a video from her April 19 Ahmedabad concert went viral online.

Jasmine Sandlas, who is currently riding high on the success of her chart-topping track “Jaiye Sajana” from Dhurandhar 2, has recently found herself at the centre of controversy. The singer, known for lending multiple popular tracks to the Dhurandhar franchise, grabbed headlines after a video from her April 19 Ahmedabad concert went viral online.

In the clip, Jasmine Sandlas was seen energetically performing her hit song “Shararat” while pouring water over herself mid-performance. However, what caught the attention of netizens was the allegation that she appeared to be lip-syncing during parts of the show, with the microphone occasionally lowered while the track continued playing. She was also seen pouring water on herself during the performance.