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‘No danger’: Jasmin Bhasin reveals she’s recovering at home after discharge from hospital
In her latest Instagram Story, television actor Jasmin Bhasin revealed that she was discharged from the hospital in India.
Television actor Jasmin Bhasin has shared a health update after being diagnosed with terminal ileitis in Dubai. In her latest social media post, Jasmin revealed that she has returned home from the hospital in India and is “recovering smoothly.”
The actor took to her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Quick update: I’m home from the hospital, resting, and recovering smoothly. No stress, no danger – just taking it easy. Appreciate all the prayers and messages.”
In an earlier post, Jasmin Bhasin revealed that the doctors in Dubai advised her to stay admitted there, but she wanted to continue her treatment in her own country. “A lot of you are really concerned and needed an update about my health. So, I didn’t get clearance and I wasn’t ‘fit to fly’ as per my hospital because I am still not out of danger zone,” she said in a video.
ALSO READ | ‘Not out of danger’: Jasmin Bhasin shares health update after terminal ileitis diagnosis in Dubai
Jasmin further added, “Though the hospital, their doctors, staff, healthcare facilities were amazing and I am really thankful to them. But, home is home. Somehow, they have stabilised me with injections and right now I am at the airport. I’ll be going to another hospital and get admitted to continue my treatment in India.”
Jasmin Bhasin’s birthday in Dubai
Jasmin Bhasin celebrated her 36th birthday on June 28 by cutting a cake at a hospital in Dubai where she was undergoing treatment for terminal ileitis. Sharing two photos of Jasmin from the hospital, her boyfriend Aly Goni penned a heartfelt note. It read, “Happy Happy Birthday, @jasminbhasin2806 (Red heart emoji) We came here to celebrate your birthday, but life had other plans (Sad face emoji) Instead of making birthday memories, we’re in a hospital room. Seeing you in pain has been the hardest part of this trip. I’d trade every celebration just to see you healthy and smiling again.”
Meanwhile, on the professional front, Jasmin Bhasin recently came back from Cape Town, South Africa, after shooting for Rohit Shetty’s reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. On the other hand, Aly Goni just wrapped the shoot of the third season of the hit celebrity cooking reality show Laughter Chefs – Unlimited Entertainment.
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