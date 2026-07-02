‘No danger’: Jasmin Bhasin reveals she’s recovering at home after discharge from hospital

Television actor Jasmin Bhasin has shared a health update after being diagnosed with terminal ileitis in Dubai. In her latest social media post, Jasmin revealed that she has returned home from the hospital in India and is “recovering smoothly.”

The actor took to her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Quick update: I’m home from the hospital, resting, and recovering smoothly. No stress, no danger – just taking it easy. Appreciate all the prayers and messages.”

Jasmin Bhasin’s Instagram Story. Jasmin Bhasin’s Instagram Story.

In an earlier post, Jasmin Bhasin revealed that the doctors in Dubai advised her to stay admitted there, but she wanted to continue her treatment in her own country. “A lot of you are really concerned and needed an update about my health. So, I didn’t get clearance and I wasn’t ‘fit to fly’ as per my hospital because I am still not out of danger zone,” she said in a video.