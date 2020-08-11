Krishna Janmashtami Songs 2020: Celebrate Lord Krishna’s birth with these Bollywood songs

Krishna Janmashtami is being celebrated across India today.

On the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami today, we list songs to add the Bollywood twist to the celebrations. Enjoy the festival with this playlist.

1. Radhe Radhe

The latest addition to the Janmashtmi playlist is Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha’s “Radhe Radhe” from Dream Girl. The song has a setting similar to that of Lord Krishna’s birthplace Gokul, Mathura. Put on your dancing shoes as this Amit Gupta song will make you hit the dance floor.

2. Go Go Go Govinda

Featuring Sonakshi Sinha and Prabhudheva, “Go Go Go Govinda” is a song to play as you watch your friends make human pyramids to break a pot with butter inside. The high-voltage song is composed by Himesh Reshammiya.

3. Vo Kisna Hai

As you celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna this Janmashtami, play “Vo Kisna Hai” from Vivek Oberoi and Isha Sharvani starrer Kisna. The song composed by Ismail Darbar beautifully praises Krishna and Radha.

4. Mach Gaya Shor

Back in 1974, Kishore Kumar gave a song to celebrate the festival of Janmashtami. Featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Parveen Babi, “Mach Gaya Shor Sari Nagri Re” is a must add to your playlist.

5. Radha Kaise Na Jale

Radha and Krishna’s love for each other has inspired several Bollywood songs. The AR Rahman composition from Lagaan, in the voice of Asha Bhosle and Udit Narayan, beautifully captures the essence of Radha and Krishna’s relationship.

6. Yashomati Maiyya Se

Lata Mangeshkar and Manna Dey added soul to this devotional song composed by music director duo Laxmikant-Pyarelal. The song from the 1978 movie Satyam Shivam Sundaram is picturised on Padmini Kolhapure. You can definitely start your day with this devotional number.

7. Govinda Aala Re

This one is timeless. Part of 1963 movie Bluff Master, this song is sung by Mohammed Rafi. It had Shammi Kapoor breaking the Dahi handi.

8. Chandi ki Daal Pe

This Salman Khan and Rani Mukerji song from the movie Hello Brother will make you break into dance.

9. Bada Natkhat Hai Ye

If you just want to enjoy soulful renditions while decorating your house on Janmashtami, this Lata Mangeshkar song from the 1972 movie Amar Prem is the perfect choice. It talks about the love between Krishna and his mother Yashodha.

10. Maiya Yashoda

“Maiya Yashoda” from the movie Hum Saath Saath Hai is just what you need to celebrate Krishna Janmotsav.

