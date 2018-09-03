Follow Us:
Monday, September 03, 2018
Janmashtami 2018: Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty and other B-town biggies wish their fans

Bollywood celebrities including megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor and Shilpa Shetty Kundra sent out wishes on Janmashthami through their social media handles.

By: IANS | Mumbai | Published: September 3, 2018 3:50:19 pm
bollywood wishes on janmashtami Amitabh Bachchan, Shilpa Shetty, Rishi Kapoor and other Bollywood celebrities wished their fans happy Janmashtami.
On the ocasssion of Janmashtami on Monday, Bollywood celebrities like megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor and Shilpa Shetty Kundra sent out wishes to their social media followers.

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan shared photos of Janmashtami and wrote, “Janamashtami ki anek shubhkamanayein.” Shilpa Shetty Kundra tweeted, “Jai Kanhaiya Lal ki. My little kanhaiya, Viaan Raj trying his hand at breaking the Dahi handi.”

Suniel Shetty also wished his fans on Janmashtami by a tweet. He wrote, “If you don’t fight for what you want, then don’t cry for what you lost, “says Lord Krishna. Follow the righteous path and he will help you achieve glory. Believe in Yourself. Happy Janmashtami”

Farah Khan Kunder shared a picture of her daughter Diva on Instagram with a caption that read, “Happy Janmashtami. At the shoot of ‘Radha teri chunri’… seven years ago… Diva was visiting after playing Radha in her play school Janmashtami function.”

Filmmaker Sajid Khan also took to Twitter to share his best wishes on Janmashtami and wrote, “Happy Janmashtami to all”. While Pooja Batra wrote, “Believe in Yourself – Lord Krishna, Happy Janmashtami” Rishi Kapoor also wished his fans on Janmashtami and wrote, “Wishing everyone a Happy Janmashtami.”

