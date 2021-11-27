Janhvi Kapoor dedicates a note to her ‘first film with Papa’: ‘You give your heart and soul to every film’

Janhvi Kapoor on Friday took to her social media platforms to announce that she has wrapped her upcoming film Mili, a film bankrolled by her father, producer Boney Kapoor. Mili is a survival thriller helmed by Mathukutty Xavier. Along with Janhvi, the film also stars Manoj Pahwa and Sunny Kaushal. It is a remake of the Malayalam film Helen.

Sharing a few behind-the-scenes stills from the sets of the film on Instagram, Janhvi wrote, “It’s a wrap! #Milli ❤️ My first film with papa, of whom I’ve only heard stories of all my life as a producer. But after working with you, and it feels so cool to say that!! I finally know what everyone means when they say you give your heart and soul to each film you take up. That isn’t the only reason this film is so special to me- it’s been the most inspiring journey to work with someone so completely consumed by his focus and love for cinema like @mathukuttyxavier sir.”

She added, “Thank you and @noblebabuthomas for your guidance and patience. For reinstating my belief that if you work honestly enough and hard enough, however tough the journey is- it’s still the closest thing to magic. And it’s worth everything. I hope you guys feel the same way when you see the film! And I hope we make you proud papa ❤️ thank you for this journey.”

The film’s shooting commenced in August 2021 in Mumbai. Earlier, Janhvi had said that “Helen remake broke her mentally and physically”. The actor told Film Companion, “I think I’m a very hardworking and sincere actor. If nothing else, I try to be as honest an actor as possible. Sometimes I feel like if I’m not feeling completely exhausted, drained and broken after a schedule then maybe I haven’t given it my everything. And I think that’s something I’m learning from the film I’m doing right now. We had one schedule which, I think, broke me physically and mentally.”

On the work front, Janhvi was last seen in Roohi, along with Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. Her other upcoming projects include Aanand L Rai’s Good Luck Jerry, Dostana 2, Takht.