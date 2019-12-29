Janhvi Kapoor on Gunjan Saxena biopic: It’s pure and honest

Janhvi Kapoor will play the titular role in Gunjan Saxena The Kargil Girl. (Photo: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram) Janhvi Kapoor will play the titular role in Gunjan Saxena The Kargil Girl. (Photo: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor has wrapped up the shoot of her maiden biopic titled Gunjan Saxena – The Kargil Girl.

The actor took to her Instagram account and shared some behind-the-scene photos along with which she wrote, “Spent two days trying to think of a caption that’ll do justice to what this experience has meant to me but nothing sums it up. It’s a film wrap and I feel blessed to have been on this special journey, and through it to find my best friend @sharansharma – like you say it’s all about the process; and I don’t think there will ever be one as pure, honest, adventurous and memorable as this one. Can’t wait for you guys to see it ❤️”

The movie is based on Gunjan Saxena, who is one of the first female pilots to fly in combat. She rescued soldiers during the Kargil War in 1999 and was honoured with the Shaurya Vir award for displaying courage and grit during the war.

Gunjan Saxena – The Kargil Girl will release on March 13, 2020.

Apart from Gunjan Saxena’s biopic, Janhvi will be seen in Netflix Ghost Stories, which starts streaming on January 1. She has collaborated with Zoya Akhtar’s short film which will be part of the anthology. Janhvi also has Dostana 2 in her kitty, which also stars Kartik Aaryan and introduces Lakshya.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd