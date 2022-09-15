scorecardresearch
Janhvi Kapoor wishes rumoured ex-boyfriend Akshat Rajan: ‘Happy birthday to my heart…’

Janhvi Kapoor has penned a short and cute birthday wish for her childhood friend and rumoured ex-boyfriend Akshat Rajan.

Janhvi kapoor, Akshat RajanJanhvi Kapoor wished her rumoured ex-boyfriend Akshat Rajan on his birthday. (Photo: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor, whose relationship status is still under wraps, on Thursday took to her Instagram story and wished her rumoured ex-boyfriend Akshat Rajan. Janhvi posted a boomerang of Akshat cutting his birthday cake along with a heartfelt note. She wrote, “Happy birthday to my heart Kissy to U forever love U.” The Goodluck Jerry actor also posted an adorable picture with Akshat and wrote, “One since day one.” 

Janhvi often shares pictures with Akshat and has previously on my occasions said ‘I love you’ too. Their viral pictures and Instagram activity had sparked a rumour of the duo dating. 

For the unversed, Janhvi Kapoor and Akshat Rajan are childhood friends and in an earlier interview with Filmfare, the actor opened up about her relationship with Akshat. She said, “The rumour mongers have also said that I am dating my childhood best friend called Akshat, who’s so scared to hang out with me now because he is too scared that we will be papped together.”

Janhvi had also opened up about viral pictures of Akshat leaving her house at midnight. The actor said, “So that day, he came home for dad’s birthday and there were paps downstairs at Arjun bhaiyya‘s house, and he was hiding in a khopcha, put on a hoodie and all, and left. I was like, it’s okay,”

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was recently seen in the movie Goodluck Jerry, which had garnered positive reviews. The actor is currently shooting for Bawaal with Varun Dhawan in Europe. Apart from that, she has Mr And Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao in her kitty. 

