Janhvi Kapoor wins the internet with moves by the poolside, dances to Cardi B song Up yet again

Janhvi Kapoor dances to Cardi B song "Up" yet again. (Photo: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram)

Janhvi Kapoor is letting loose during her getaway by dancing to popular tracks. In a video shared on Instagram today, the actor was seen dancing with her fitness trainer and friend Namrata Purohit to Cardi B song “Up”.

“Missing the Filmfare stage so the poolside will have to do for now 🌴🌈 #FilmfareOnReels, ” read the latest video’s caption.

Earlier, too, Janhvi Kapoor and Namrata Purohit, along with a few others, were seen dancing to “Up”. Janhvi had shared the dance video with the caption, “I really wish we were cooler than this but 🙃🥴☹️.” Sharing the same video on her Instagram handle, Namrata wrote, “Mad Matter: “Have I gone mad?” Alice: “I’m afraid so. You’re entirely bonkers. But I’ll tell you a secret. All the best people are.”

See Janhvi Kapoor’s dance videos here:

On Sunday evening, Janhvi Kapoor shared several photos featuring herself and Namrata Purohit. The two were seen flashing their million-dollar smile for the camera.

Ever since she wrapped the shoot of her upcoming film Good Luck Jerry, Janhvi has been on vacation mode. After visiting her sister Khushi Kapoor in the US, the actor also visited Maldives.

Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in horror-comedy, Roohi, alongside Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma.