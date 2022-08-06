Janhvi Kapoor is wary of talking about what she learnt from Sridevi: ‘People might think it’s arrogant of me to draw parallels…’

Janhvi Kapoor, who was last seen in the Disney+ Hotstar release Good Luck Jerry, was popular even before she made her film debut in 2018. Born in the prominent Kapoor family, Janhvi is the daughter of late actor Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor. Since Janhvi also chose to be an actor like her mother, she is often asked questions about what she has learnt from her. In a recent chat with YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, Janhvi said that even though she is asked this question quite often, she feels she could have answered it more freely if her mother was still around.

“I think if she was around, I would have been able to answer it a lot more freely but now that she is not, I keep thinking people might think it’s arrogant of myself to draw parallels between me and my mom,” she said. The Roohi actor said that to the audience, she was a star but to her, Sridevi was her mother.

Janhvi said that a lot of things that she does in her day-to-day life are quite like Sridevi. “The way that I walk across the corridor in the morning, apparently I walk like her. When I eat food and the sounds I make are exactly like her. Apparently, my voice is very similar to hers. Apparently, I cry like her. I am needy like her, I think,” she said.

Janhvi added that when it comes to acting, she thinks there is something similar between her and Sridevi. “I am a little switch on and switch off in front of the camera like her. I think I am sensitive like her,” she said.

The 25-year-old actor said that in life, Sridevi “stood for dignity and innocence.” She added, “In my head, she was so much a beacon of someone who, after spending so many years in the industry, was still a child, was still so naive at the ways of the world, innocent, sheltered. And I think that’s what made her art so uncorrupted, and made her so uncorrupted as a person.”

Sridevi passed away in February 2018, a few months before Janhvi made her film debut in Dhadak.