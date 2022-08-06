scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, August 06, 2022

Janhvi Kapoor is wary of talking about what she learnt from Sridevi: ‘People might think it’s arrogant of me to draw parallels…’

Janhvi Kapoor spoke about the similarities between her and her late mother, Sridevi. Janhvi shared that it was Sridevi's innocence that made her art uncorrupted.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
August 6, 2022 2:43:47 pm
sridevi janhvi kapoorSridevi passed away in February 2018. (Photo: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram)

Janhvi Kapoor, who was last seen in the Disney+ Hotstar release Good Luck Jerry, was popular even before she made her film debut in 2018. Born in the prominent Kapoor family, Janhvi is the daughter of late actor Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor. Since Janhvi also chose to be an actor like her mother, she is often asked questions about what she has learnt from her. In a recent chat with YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, Janhvi said that even though she is asked this question quite often, she feels she could have answered it more freely if her mother was still around.

“I think if she was around, I would have been able to answer it a lot more freely but now that she is not, I keep thinking people might think it’s arrogant of myself to draw parallels between me and my mom,” she said. The Roohi actor said that to the audience, she was a star but to her, Sridevi was her mother.

Janhvi said that a lot of things that she does in her day-to-day life are quite like Sridevi. “The way that I walk across the corridor in the morning, apparently I walk like her. When I eat food and the sounds I make are exactly like her. Apparently, my voice is very similar to hers. Apparently, I cry like her. I am needy like her, I think,” she said.

Also Read |Darlings actor Vijay Verma was told ‘tu Shah Rukh Khan nahi hai’ during struggle: ‘Today SRK has employed me for his film’

Janhvi added that when it comes to acting, she thinks there is something similar between her and Sridevi. “I am a little switch on and switch off in front of the camera like her. I think I am sensitive like her,” she said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: The RSS’s relationship with the national flagPremium
Explained: The RSS’s relationship with the national flag
HC judge takes swipe at ‘most superior court’: Progeny of judges bring li...Premium
HC judge takes swipe at ‘most superior court’: Progeny of judges bring li...
A comic book on freedom fighters of President Murmu’s ilkPremium
A comic book on freedom fighters of President Murmu’s ilk
Thackeray-led Sena was willing to ally with BJP but on condition that Shi...Premium
Thackeray-led Sena was willing to ally with BJP but on condition that Shi...

The 25-year-old actor said that in life, Sridevi “stood for dignity and innocence.” She added, “In my head, she was so much a beacon of someone who, after spending so many years in the industry, was still a child, was still so naive at the ways of the world, innocent, sheltered. And I think that’s what made her art so uncorrupted, and made her so uncorrupted as a person.”

Sridevi passed away in February 2018, a few months before Janhvi made her film debut in Dhadak.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 06-08-2022 at 02:43:47 pm

Most Popular

1

Why India needs to stop participating in Commonwealth Games

2

When Tabu was confronted about Nagarjuna dating rumours by Karan Johar, said she cannot put a label, gave him a 9 on 'sex appeal'

3

9 years and 7 months to Girl No. 166: A lost and found Mumbai story

4

Kareena Kapoor reacts to box office failure of Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera: 'Some people are very attached to their film'

5

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 8 India Highlights: Gold for Bajrang, Sakshi and Deepak in Wrestling, Australia beat India 3-0 in Hockey SF

Featured Stories

Muhammad & Gurdeep: From the weightlifting arena at the Commonwealth ...
Muhammad & Gurdeep: From the weightlifting arena at the Commonwealth ...
India's exclusion from US-led critical minerals alliance points to lack o...
India's exclusion from US-led critical minerals alliance points to lack o...
Explained: The row over 18% GST on Navratri garba events in Gujarat
Explained: The row over 18% GST on Navratri garba events in Gujarat
Explained: The RSS's relationship with the national flag
Explained: The RSS's relationship with the national flag
‘Dummy accounts’ row: Gehlot govt’s Rajiv Gandhi scheme rollout hits Opp,...
‘Dummy accounts’ row: Gehlot govt’s Rajiv Gandhi scheme rollout hits Opp,...
Revanth Reddy in eye of the storm as a raging revolt convulses Telangana ...
Revanth Reddy in eye of the storm as a raging revolt convulses Telangana ...
Resettling refugees in Rwanda: A look at UK’s controversial policy
Express Research

Resettling refugees in Rwanda: A look at UK’s controversial policy

Premium
So how did the German leader come to be what he became?
Rahul's Hitler comparison

So how did the German leader come to be what he became?

Margi Galli: Home to Margubai, a dreaded sex racketeer from Pune’s red light area
Know Your City

Margi Galli: Home to Margubai, a dreaded sex racketeer from Pune’s red light area

The RSS's relationship with the national flag
Explained

The RSS's relationship with the national flag

Premium
Why India needs to stop taking part in Commonwealth Games
Menaka Guruswamy writes

Why India needs to stop taking part in Commonwealth Games

Why Ranveer Singh's nudes are anything but erotic

Why Ranveer Singh's nudes are anything but erotic

Rajesh Khanna-Hrishikesh Mukherjee's Bawarchi caters to the biggest fantasy of Indian audience
Bollywood Rewind

Rajesh Khanna-Hrishikesh Mukherjee's Bawarchi caters to the biggest fantasy of Indian audience

India set for Agnipath, worry in Nepal over Gorkha recruits
ICYMI

India set for Agnipath, worry in Nepal over Gorkha recruits

Premium
Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

From Shah Rukh-Kajol to Janhvi-Sara, all the cameos in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 06: Latest News
Advertisement