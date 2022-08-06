Janhvi Kapoor is wary of talking about what she learnt from Sridevi: ‘People might think it’s arrogant of me to draw parallels…’

August 6, 2022 2:43:47 pm
Janhvi Kapoor, who was last seen in the Disney+ Hotstar release Good Luck Jerry, was popular even before she made her film debut in 2018. Born in the prominent Kapoor family, Janhvi is the daughter of late actor Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor. Since Janhvi also chose to be an actor like her mother, she is often asked questions about what she has learnt from her. In a recent chat with YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, Janhvi said that even though she is asked this question quite often, she feels she could have answered it more freely if her mother was still around.
“I think if she was around, I would have been able to answer it a lot more freely but now that she is not, I keep thinking people might think it’s arrogant of myself to draw parallels between me and my mom,” she said. The Roohi actor said that to the audience, she was a star but to her, Sridevi was her mother.
Janhvi said that a lot of things that she does in her day-to-day life are quite like Sridevi. “The way that I walk across the corridor in the morning, apparently I walk like her. When I eat food and the sounds I make are exactly like her. Apparently, my voice is very similar to hers. Apparently, I cry like her. I am needy like her, I think,” she said.
Janhvi added that when it comes to acting, she thinks there is something similar between her and Sridevi. “I am a little switch on and switch off in front of the camera like her. I think I am sensitive like her,” she said.
Subscriber Only Stories
The 25-year-old actor said that in life, Sridevi “stood for dignity and innocence.” She added, “In my head, she was so much a beacon of someone who, after spending so many years in the industry, was still a child, was still so naive at the ways of the world, innocent, sheltered. And I think that’s what made her art so uncorrupted, and made her so uncorrupted as a person.”
Sridevi passed away in February 2018, a few months before Janhvi made her film debut in Dhadak.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
When Tabu was confronted about Nagarjuna dating rumours by Karan Johar, said she cannot put a label, gave him a 9 on 'sex appeal'
Kareena Kapoor reacts to box office failure of Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera: 'Some people are very attached to their film'
Resettling refugees in Rwanda: A look at UK’s controversial policyPremium
So how did the German leader come to be what he became?
The RSS's relationship with the national flagPremium
Why India needs to stop taking part in Commonwealth Games
Rajesh Khanna-Hrishikesh Mukherjee's Bawarchi caters to the biggest fantasy of Indian audience
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
Explained: The row over 18% GST on Navratri garba events in Gujarat
‘Dummy accounts’ row: Gehlot govt’s Rajiv Gandhi scheme rollout hits Opp, youth wall
South Korea Is Scouting Out the Moon, With More Missions to Come
BJP youth worker murder: Killers were locals, not from Kerala, says Karnataka home minister Araga Jnanendra
Manipur Assembly adopts resolutions to establish population commission, implement NRC
Know Your City: From deterring invaders to paving way for the urban landscape, the story of Bangalore Fort
Dhanush is officially a part of The Gray Man sequel, announces his return as Avik San. Watch
Resettling refugees in Rwanda: A look at UK’s controversial policy
Graft case: Vigilance Bureau files chargesheet against former Punjab minister Sadhu Dharamsot
Graft case: Vigilance Bureau files chargesheet against former Punjab minister Sadhu Dharamsot
Why Ranveer Singh’s nudes are anything but erotic
Delhi liquor policy row: Former excise commissioner, Sisodia aide among officers suspended by L-G