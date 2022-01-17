Inside Janhvi Kapoor’s joyful weekend with best friends Tanisha Santoshi and Orhan Awatramani

Janhvi Kapoor makes it a point to spend quality time with her friends. The actor, who recently recovered from Covid-19, had a blast during the past weekend with best friends Tanisha Santoshi and Orhan Awatramani.

Orhan, who is a good friend of many star kids, shared a photo collage on his Instagram story, giving us a sneak-peek into his weekend with Janhvi and Tanisha. The text on Orhan’s post read, “Weekend friends are best friends.”

The three were seen enjoying a lazy weekend, watching the sunset at a beautiful location. The photos also had them posing and laughing in joy. Looks like this was a much-needed outing for Janhvi after her quarantine. Tanisha Santoshi, the daughter of filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi, who recently made her Instagram account public, also shared the post on her Instagram story.

Janhvi too had shared some photos from her weekend which she addressed as, “self care weekend.”

See the photos and videos from Janhvi Kapoor’s weekend with best friends Tanisha Santoshi and Orhan Awatramani:

(Photo: Orhan Awatramani/Instagram) (Photo: Orhan Awatramani/Instagram)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanisha R Santoshi (@tanisharsantoshi)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Orhan Awatramani (@orry1)

Not too long ago, Janhvi Kapoor was in isolation with her sister Khushi Kapoor after they tested positive for Covid-19 recently.