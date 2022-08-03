scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 03, 2022

Janhvi Kapoor wants to do a ‘dysfunctional family drama’ with Arjun Kapoor: ‘We bump into each other and realise we are brother-sister’

Janhvi Kapoor said the film with half-brother Arjun Kapoor should be a comedy of errors with an emotional ending.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
August 3, 2022 9:45:06 pm
janhvi kapoor arjun kapoorArjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor are half-siblings. (Photo: Express Archives)

Actor Janhvi Kapoor is game to do a film with her half-brother Arjun Kapoor. If given a chance, Janhvi wants to do a “family drama with a lot of comedy”.

Talking to Pinkvilla, Janhvi said the film with Arjun should be a “dysfunctional family drama with humour”. She added, “I feel there should be a road trip in there somewhere. There should also be like we didn’t know we were related and we bump into each other. Then we realise we are brother-sister. Then there’s a comedy of errors, and an emotional ending.”

Also read |Janhvi Kapoor on her bond with half brother Arjun Kapoor: ‘We addressed the baggage we carried’

In an interview with Bazaar magazine last year, Janhvi Kapoor opened up about her current equation with Arjun Kapoor. She said, “It’s not like we go to each other’s homes every day, or know every detail about each other’s lives. But I felt an instant security with Arjun bhaiya and Anshula didi. A feeling of comfort.”

Also read |Rajkummar Rao buys Janhvi Kapoor’s three-storey house for Rs 44 crore, once had only Rs 18 in his bank account

Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Disney Plus Hotstar film Good Luck Jerry. A remake of the 2018 Tamil movie Kolamaavu Kokila, the crime-comedy also starred Sushant Singh, Deepak Dobriyal and Mita Vashist.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 3, 2022: Why you should read ‘Ninja Missile’ or ‘One Chin...Premium
UPSC Key-August 3, 2022: Why you should read ‘Ninja Missile’ or ‘One Chin...
The sidelined Thackerays now emerge out of the cold, get a warm Shinde we...Premium
The sidelined Thackerays now emerge out of the cold, get a warm Shinde we...
Explained: Why is a Chinese ‘spy ship’ heading for a Sri Lank...Premium
Explained: Why is a Chinese ‘spy ship’ heading for a Sri Lank...
Sajjid Chinoy: No free lunch when hit by global shock; defending Rupee ha...Premium
Sajjid Chinoy: No free lunch when hit by global shock; defending Rupee ha...

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 03-08-2022 at 09:45:06 pm

Most Popular

1

Nancy Pelosi in Taiwan, Live Updates: China summons US envoy, warns America shall 'pay price' as Pelosi visits Taipei

2

SC's PMLA ruling: 17 Oppn parties term order 'dangerous', seek review

3

Centre withdraws Data Protection Bill, to bring in new legislation

4

Day after raids at Herald House, Young Indian office sealed by ED

5

Kangana Ranaut accuses Aamir Khan of masterminding negativity around Laal Singh Chaddha: 'A Hollywood remake would not have worked anyway'

Featured Stories

Taiwan between giants
Taiwan between giants
Getting back on track after Covid: What the world can learn from India
Getting back on track after Covid: What the world can learn from India
Explained: What lowering of e-invoicing turnover threshold under GST to 1...
Explained: What lowering of e-invoicing turnover threshold under GST to 1...
Explained: The Gujarati and Marathi identities in cosmopolitan Mumbai
Explained: The Gujarati and Marathi identities in cosmopolitan Mumbai
After Partha expulsion, Abhishek imprint on Bengal Cabinet reshuffle
After Partha expulsion, Abhishek imprint on Bengal Cabinet reshuffle
Rahul watching, sparring Karnataka Congress leaders turn up for birthday ...
Rahul watching, sparring Karnataka Congress leaders turn up for birthday ...
India qualify for Women's Hockey semi-final
CWG 2022 LIVE

India qualify for Women's Hockey semi-final

Why you should read ‘Ninja Missile’ or ‘One China Policy’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Ninja Missile’ or ‘One China Policy’

Premium
OnePlus 10T review: Doing everything better than before

OnePlus 10T review: Doing everything better than before

Why the President is also Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces
Manish Tewari writes

Why the President is also Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces

The secret of the pan-Indian success of films from the south
Opinion

The secret of the pan-Indian success of films from the south

Babul Supriyo among eight new faces in Mamata Banerjee cabinet

Babul Supriyo among eight new faces in Mamata Banerjee cabinet

Ramgopal vs Shivpal: Old but not out in the long-running Yadav family saga

Ramgopal vs Shivpal: Old but not out in the long-running Yadav family saga

Why a Chinese 'spy ship' is headed to Sri Lanka, what it means for India
Explained

Why a Chinese 'spy ship' is headed to Sri Lanka, what it means for India

Premium
Kangana says ‘mastermind’ Aamir ‘curated negativity’ around film
Laal Singh Chaddha

Kangana says ‘mastermind’ Aamir ‘curated negativity’ around film

Ten Hag slams Ronaldo, Man Utd players for leaving game early

Ten Hag slams Ronaldo, Man Utd players for leaving game early

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Inside Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar’s family vacation in Switzerland
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 03: Latest News
Advertisement