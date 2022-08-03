Janhvi Kapoor wants to do a ‘dysfunctional family drama’ with Arjun Kapoor: ‘We bump into each other and realise we are brother-sister’

August 3, 2022 9:45:06 pm
Actor Janhvi Kapoor is game to do a film with her half-brother Arjun Kapoor. If given a chance, Janhvi wants to do a “family drama with a lot of comedy”.
Talking to Pinkvilla, Janhvi said the film with Arjun should be a “dysfunctional family drama with humour”. She added, “I feel there should be a road trip in there somewhere. There should also be like we didn’t know we were related and we bump into each other. Then we realise we are brother-sister. Then there’s a comedy of errors, and an emotional ending.”
In an interview with Bazaar magazine last year, Janhvi Kapoor opened up about her current equation with Arjun Kapoor. She said, “It’s not like we go to each other’s homes every day, or know every detail about each other’s lives. But I felt an instant security with Arjun bhaiya and Anshula didi. A feeling of comfort.”
Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Disney Plus Hotstar film Good Luck Jerry. A remake of the 2018 Tamil movie Kolamaavu Kokila, the crime-comedy also starred Sushant Singh, Deepak Dobriyal and Mita Vashist.
