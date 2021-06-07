Janhvi Kapoor visits sister Anshula Kapoor in hospital

Janhvi Kapoor was seen visiting sister Anshula Kapoor at a hospital in Mumbai. Anshula, who is Arjun Kapoor’s sister and Janhvi’s step-sister, was reportedly admitted to Hinduja Hospital on June 5. Janhvi was snapped by the photographers outside the hospital on Sunday evening. She was seen dressed in a baggy shirt, tie-dye track pants, holding on to a blue file of reports.

As source close to the Kapoor family told ETimes, “Anshula had to get her blood pressure and sugar levels checked. It is a routine check-up and she will be discharged either today or tomorrow.”

Later in the day, Boney Kapoor also paid Anshula a visit. The news about Anshula has come days after she paid a visit to her friend in New York. She was also accompanied by Khushi Kapoor.

Janhvi Kapoor clicked at a hospital in Mumbai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Janhvi Kapoor clicked at a hospital in Mumbai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Anshula, who is an entrepreneur, has been actively participating in helping people in need during the coronavirus pandemic through her foundation Fankind.

She has also admitted that she is not interested in being a part of the filmy world.

“It’s never been something that has been in even my top five of what I wanted to do. My interest has always been a little different. Cinema for me is like ghar ki khichdi but if I want to get entertained I will watch a film but it’s never been like a singular profession for me. My family has been really supportive in me wanting to explore whatever I want to. There’s never been a pressure that you have to join family business,” she told indianexpress.com.

On the work front, Janhvi has Good Luck Jerry to her credit. She will also be seen in Karan Johar’s Dostana 2.