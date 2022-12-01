scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 01, 2022

Janhvi Kapoor visits Tirumala Temple in Tirupati, watch video

Janhvi Kapoor, who was last seen in the film Mili, visited the famous Tirumala temple in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday.

janhvi kapoorJanhvi Kapoor was last seen in Mili. (Photo: Instagram/ Janhvi Kapoor)

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor on Thursday visited the old famous Tirumala temple in Andhra Pradesh along with her friends. Janhvi donned a neon green saree and kept her hair half-tied. The Roohi actor was seen in a minimal makeup look and accessorized her outfit with small earrings.

Janhvi offered her prayers during the VIP darshan timings. After her visit to the temple, the scholars in Ranganayakula mandapam offered Vedic blessings to her. The security officials made arrangements for the Gunjan Saxena actor and were seen guarding her during the visit.

Janhvi frequently visits the famous Tirupathi temple especially on the occasion of her mother, late actor Sridevi’s birth anniversaries. Talking about the work front, Janhvi was recently seen in a survival thriller film Mili alongside Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa.

The film was directed by Mathukutty Xavier. It was Janhvi’s first professional collaboration with her producer father Boney Kapoor. The film gathered decent responses from the audience. She will be next seen in an upcoming sports drama film Mr and Mrs Maahi opposite Rajkummar Rao. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

UPSC Key- December 1, 2022: Why you should read ‘Great Indian Bustard’ or...Premium
UPSC Key- December 1, 2022: Why you should read ‘Great Indian Bustard’ or...
Crisis and anger: Reading China’s ‘Zero-Covid’ and anti...Premium
Crisis and anger: Reading China’s ‘Zero-Covid’ and anti...
How to read Q2 GDP dataPremium
How to read Q2 GDP data
Arun Singhal: ‘India will keep importing fertilizers from Russia as long ...Premium
Arun Singhal: ‘India will keep importing fertilizers from Russia as long ...

Apart from that, she also has a social drama film Bawaal alongside Varun Dhawan. Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film is all set to hit the theatres on April 7, 2023.

First published on: 01-12-2022 at 07:57:59 pm
CISCE 2023 Date Sheet: Class 10th exams from Feb 27, Class 12th from Feb 13

