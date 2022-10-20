Janhvi Kapoor addresses old viral video where mom Sridevi teased her for poor Hindi: ‘I overdid it, I played up…’

Actor Janhvi Kapoor addressed the old viral video where her mother, legendary actor Sridevi had teased her about her Hindi-speaking skills. Janhvi said that she ‘played that up’. In the video, Janhvi was also asked if she wanted to become an actor, and she gave a nonchalant answer, saying that she wanted to be something between a ‘unicorn and a spy’. Janhvi admitted that she just wanted to confuse people at the time.

Speaking to Film Companion, Janhvi said, “I knew I would be asked these questions. I played up the ‘I can only talk in English moment’. I was going through this phase, where my Hindi wasn’t great then. I overdid it at the press conference.” In the viral clip, Sridevi had requested the press not to ask her to talk in Hindi, as Jahnvi had nervously said with an accent that she didn’t know much Hindi.

She added, “I was so sick of people asking if I wanted to become an actor, on whether I was being groomed. I wanted to, but it would just hurt my ego that people just assumed that I would become an actor, it was the weird rebel in me. Everyone used to ask me about my training to become an actor,” Janhvi explained, and described how people would give her instructions on how she should conduct herself in public.

Janhvi also spoke about the misconceptions that people have about her, mentioning that their views are extremely varied. Laughing about them being ‘confused’, Janhvi, who said she has ‘lived with the complex of being privileged’, said, “I don’t know what people think of me really, I think they’re also confused. They’ve tried very hard to put me in a ‘bimbo, privileged’ bracket, and I think I might have helped them with my random, stupid things I’ve said in interviews. There are also those who are thrown off by my choices in films….and some have liked what I have done.”

On the work front, Janhvi was last seen in Good Luck Jerry and has Mili, the survival thriller, which will release in November. She also has Bawaal with Varun Dhawan.