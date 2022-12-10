Janhvi Kapoor vacationing in Maldives with Shikhar Pahariya? Fans think so. Check out photos here

Janhvi Kapoor has been sharing beautiful pictures of herself vacationing in Maldives over the last few days, now her fans have noticed that Janhvi is spending time with her former boyfriend, entrepreneur Shikhar Pahariya.

While neither Janhvi, nor Shikhar have shared pictures with one another, fans have been comparing pictures shared by Janhvi and those by Shikhar and have come to a conclusion that these two are indeed together at the beach destination.

Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya are reportedly vacationing in Maldives. (Photos: Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya/ Instagram) Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya are reportedly vacationing in Maldives. (Photos: Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya/ Instagram)

Janhvi recently took to Instagram to share a picture of herself with the sea soaked in moon light as the backdrop. In the picture she’s seen wearing a white backless dress with her hair down. Around the same time Shikhar too shared a picture of the moonlit beach and fans think that the two of them are indeed together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Janhvi captioned her set of pictures pictures: “🌙 meet me in the pale moonlight 🌙” Reacting to the pictures, her ex-boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya wrote, “Moon Spirit ❤️.”

Janhvi has shared a series of pictures from her Maldives vacation. See them here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Shikhar has also shared some pictures from his holiday, however he’s not disclosed where he is and who he’s accompanying.

Shikhar Pahariya and Janhvi Kapoor are reportedly dating. (Photo: Shikhar Pahariya/ Instagram) Shikhar Pahariya and Janhvi Kapoor are reportedly dating. (Photo: Shikhar Pahariya/ Instagram)

Shikhar Pahariya is the grandson of politician and Maharashtra’s former Chief Minister Sishilkumar Shinde. Reportedly Shikhar and Janhvi were dating for a while and then parted ways. In fact Karan Johar in Koffee With Karan 7 almost confirmed the dating rumours, but Janhvi had then said that she’s single. Janhvi and Shikhar have been spotted together since Diwali.

On the work front, Janhvi’s performances in all her 2022 releases were appreciated, especially in films like Good Luck Jerry and Mili. She’s now looking forward to Mr and Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao.