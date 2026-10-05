Days after deepfake video, Janhvi Kapoor turns heads in saree at Paris Fashion Week, see video

Janhvi Kapoor recently turned heads in Paris, where she attended Miu Miu’s Paris Fashion Week show as well as the BoF 500 Gala. Janhvi’s appearances come days after an AI-morphed video featuring her in the Devara song “Chuttamalle” sparked widespread outrage online.

Styled by Rhea Kapoor, Janhvi opted for a striking ensemble featuring a rich brown textured jacket, a colourful patterned knit mini skirt and oversized sunglasses for the fashion show. Her playful yet chic look is getting love from her fans.

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Janhvi Kapoor’s desi glamour in Paris

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Janhvi Kapoor also brought a distinctly Indian touch to Paris as she attended the BoF 500 Gala 2026 during Paris Fashion Week. On October 3, 2026, the actor made a striking appearance in an elegant ivory saree, giving the traditional Indian silhouette a contemporary fashion twist.

Styled by Rhea Kapoor, Janhvi wore a custom creation by Pankaj S Heritage. The ensemble featured a low-slung drape, structured pleats and a floor-length pallu, while the bare-shouldered styling gave the classic saree a modern, Parisian edge. The highlight of the look was the elaborate embellishment around her shoulders. Gold beads, pearls, shells, emeralds, polki details and pink tassels came together to create a jewellery-like effect, replacing the need for a conventional statement necklace. Janhvi completed the look with oversized gold ear cuffs, shell-and-bead bracelets and a sleek centre-parted bun.

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With her appearance, Janhvi Kapoor showcased Indian craftsmanship on one of Paris’ biggest fashion platforms.

On the work front, Janhvi will be seen next in Hindi film Lag Ja Gale. The movie also stars Tiger Shroff and Lakshya.