Janhvi Kapoor turns 25, seeks Lord Venkateshwara Swami’s blessings at Tirupati. See photos

Janhvi Kapoor is celebrating her 25th birthday in Tirupati. The actor, with a couple of her friends, sought Lord Venkateshwara Swami’s blessings. She dropped a set of photos in which she was seen wearing a beautiful silk saree. Janhvi also posed with her aunt and Sridevi’s cousin sister Maheswari.

“|| ॐ श्री वेंकटेश्वराये नमो नमः श्रीमन नारायण नमो नमः तिरुमल तिरुपति नमो नमः जय बालाजी नमो नमः ||” she wrote as the caption of the post. The photos received heartwarming comments from the fans.

Janhvi, who has been receiving adorable birthday wishes from her friends and family members, was treated with a special surprise by her fan at the airport on Friday. In a video, which went viral on the social media platforms, Janhvi was seen cutting a pre-birthday cake brought to her by one of her fans.

Earlier in the day, Janhvi’s father Boney Kapoor posted a throwback photo and spoke about how she is “joy of our lives.”

“Joy of our lives, remain the way you are , simple, down to earth , respectful to everyone , spreading warmth , these are your qualities which will take you beyond the moon. Happy birthday beta,” he wrote. Khushi Kapoor also wished Janhvi on her birthday and called her “my everything.”

On the work front, Janhvi is looking forward to the release of Dostana 2, Good Luck Jerry and Mili.