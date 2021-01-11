Janhvi Kapoor to star in Aanand L Rai’s Good Luck Jerry

Janhvi Kapoor teams up with Aanand L Rai for the first time with Good Luck Jerry. (Photo: Aanand L Rai/Twitter)

Actor Janhvi Kapoor is set to headline filmmaker Anand L Rai’s upcoming production, Good Luck Jerry. Aanand L Rai on Monday unveiled Janhvi’s look from the film and also shared that she has begun shooting for it in Punjab.

Good Luck Jerry, written by Pankaj Matta, is being directed by Siddharth Sengupta, who has helmed projects like TV show Balika Vadhu and ALT Balaji series Apharan.

“Colour Yellow welcomes 2021 with #GoodLuckJerry starring #JanhviKapoor ! The shooting of our new film has begun today!” Aanand L Rai tweeted, captioning a picture of Janhvi in her character’s look.

Good Luck Jerry also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Meeta Vashishth, Neeraj Sood and Sushant Singh in pivotal roles. The first schedule of the film is expected to continue till March.

Presented by Subaskaran and Aanand L Rai, Good Luck Jerry is a Colour Yellow Production with LYCA Productions in association with Sundial Entertainment.