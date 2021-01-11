scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, January 11, 2021
Must Read

Janhvi Kapoor to star in Aanand L Rai’s Good Luck Jerry

Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Good Luck Jerry went on floors on Monday.

Written by Priyanka Sharma | Mumbai | January 11, 2021 2:35:51 pm
janhvi kapoor good luck jerry aanand l raiJanhvi Kapoor teams up with Aanand L Rai for the first time with Good Luck Jerry. (Photo: Aanand L Rai/Twitter)

Actor Janhvi Kapoor is set to headline filmmaker Anand L Rai’s upcoming production, Good Luck Jerry. Aanand L Rai on Monday unveiled Janhvi’s look from the film and also shared that she has begun shooting for it in Punjab.

Good Luck Jerry, written by Pankaj Matta, is being directed by Siddharth Sengupta, who has helmed projects like TV show Balika Vadhu and ALT Balaji series Apharan.

Colour Yellow welcomes 2021 with #GoodLuckJerry starring #JanhviKapoor ! The shooting of our new film has begun today!” Aanand L Rai tweeted, captioning a picture of Janhvi in her character’s look.

Good Luck Jerry also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Meeta Vashishth, Neeraj Sood and Sushant Singh in pivotal roles. The first schedule of the film is expected to continue till March.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Presented by Subaskaran and Aanand L Rai, Good Luck Jerry is a Colour Yellow Production with LYCA Productions in association with Sundial Entertainment.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Hina Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Malaika Arora: Celeb photos
10 celebrity pictures you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Jan 11: Latest News

Advertisement