Thursday, October 07, 2021
Janhvi Kapoor gets a tattoo of Sridevi’s handwritten note, see photos, video

Janhvi Kapoor shared photos from a recent trip where she also got a tattoo that reads 'I love you my Labbu'.

Written by Kriti Sonali | Bengaluru |
Updated: October 7, 2021 3:02:01 pm
Janhvi Kapoor tattoo Sridevi handwriting; see photos, videoJanhvi Kapoor was fondly called ‘Labbu’ by her late mother and actor Sridevi. (Photo: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram)

Janhvi Kapoor was quite close to her late mother and actor Sridevi. She often shares social media posts remembering Sridevi. On Thursday, Janhvi shared photos from a recent vacation. During the trip, Janhvi also got a tattoo on her wrist.

Janhvi‘s new tattoo reads, ‘I love you my Labbu’. The tattoo is in her mother Sridevi’s handwriting. Janhvi was fondly called ‘Labbu’ by her late mother.

See Janhvi Kapoor’s tattoo:

Janhvi Kapoor tattoo (Photo: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram)

While getting the tattoo, Janhvi Kapoor is also heard chanting ‘Govinda, Govinda’.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Also read |‘Sridevi told me she is not planning to work anymore, I had a lump in my throat’: Manish Malhotra remembers the icon

See Janhvi’s latest posts:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

This year, on Sridevi’s third death anniversary, Janhvi Kapoor had shared the handwritten note by her mom Sridevi which read, “I love you my Labbu. You are the best baby in the world.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor is looking forward to the release of Good Luck Jerry. She also has Dostana 2 and Mili in her kitty.

