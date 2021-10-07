Janhvi Kapoor gets a tattoo of Sridevi’s handwritten note, see photos, video

Janhvi Kapoor was quite close to her late mother and actor Sridevi. She often shares social media posts remembering Sridevi. On Thursday, Janhvi shared photos from a recent vacation. During the trip, Janhvi also got a tattoo on her wrist.

Janhvi‘s new tattoo reads, ‘I love you my Labbu’. The tattoo is in her mother Sridevi’s handwriting. Janhvi was fondly called ‘Labbu’ by her late mother.

While getting the tattoo, Janhvi Kapoor is also heard chanting ‘Govinda, Govinda’.

This year, on Sridevi’s third death anniversary, Janhvi Kapoor had shared the handwritten note by her mom Sridevi which read, “I love you my Labbu. You are the best baby in the world.”

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor is looking forward to the release of Good Luck Jerry. She also has Dostana 2 and Mili in her kitty.