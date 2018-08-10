Feel blessed that Karan Johar allowed me to be a part of Takht: Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor made her debut opposite Ishaan Khatter in Dhadak recently. Janhvi Kapoor made her debut opposite Ishaan Khatter in Dhadak recently.

Actor Janhvi Kapoor, who is basking in the success of her debut Hindi film Dhadak has said that being a part of multi-starrer historical Magnus opus Takht is a big deal for her as she is just a newcomer in the industry.

Janhvi was interacting with the media at the success party of Dhadak along with the film’s director Shashank Khaitan, producer Karan Johar, co-star Ishaan Khatter and sister Khushi Kapoor on Thursday here.

Asked about becoming a part of Karan’s upcoming magnum opus Takht, Janhvi said: “What can I say? I am still in shock. It hasn’t sunk in yet. It’s a big deal for me and I am so eternally grateful and feel so blessed that Karan Johar has allowed me to be part of this journey.”I am so excited and hope to do a good job… I am just overwhelmed right now.”

Dhadak which is the official adaptation of Marathi film Sairat has managed to collect around Rs 106 crore worldwide at the box-office. When asked how she felt about her debut film managing to touch such a staggering figure, late actor Sridevi’s daughter said: “I am very happy and flattered. “I hope that more people go, watch and like the film. Achieving the Rs 100 crore mark at the box-office means that a lot of people have watched our film and showered their love upon our characters and the story…”

“I hope that we have affected people with our work so, I am very happy with the response that we have got so far. It is a very special moment for us and it can’t get bigger than this.”

Takht will be an epic battle for the majestic Mughal throne. It will be a story of a family, ambition, greed, betrayal, love and succession. More importantly, Takht will be about war and love. The period drama will have an ensemble star cast of Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor. The screenplay is by Sumit Roy and dialogues are written by Sumit Roy and Hussain Haidary.

It is being produced by Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta and directed by Karan Johar. The film will release in 2020.

