Janhvi Kapoor on changing bond with stepbrother Arjun Kapoor: ‘We addressed the baggage we carried’

Actor Janhvi Kapoor revealed that once she started spending more time with her half-siblings Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor, their relationship evolved and they grew closer. They also addressed the baggage from the past that they all once carried. The relationship between the half-siblings is more ‘organic’ now, and they meet often for dinners, not out of compulsion, but willingness to be a family.

In an interview with Bazaar magazine, Janhvi opened up about their current equation. She said, “I believe that there is not much you can count on in life…however, family is the one thing you can rely on. For me, that’s what family is. Security and consistency; it’s home.” Arjun and Anshula are the children from Boney Kapoor’s first marriage with Mona Shourie, while Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor are from his second marriage to Sridevi. After Sridevi’s death in 2018, barriers were swept away and Arjun, Anshula stood by Janhvi and Khushi’s side during the traumatic phase.

Janhvi Kapoor, also talked about the level of security she feels around Arjun and Anshula. “It’s not like we go to each other’s homes every day, or know every detail about each other’s lives. But I felt an instant security with Arjun bhaiya and Anshula didi, a feeling of comfort,” Janhvi added.

The affectionate relationship was not born overnight, and they worked hard at strengthening their new-found connection. Janhvi said, “We started off by making plans over the first couple of months, but now we meet for family dinners every two or three weeks. It doesn’t feel like, ‘Oh, we must make an effort or we must meet’, there is a willingness to meet as a family. It feels much more organic now and I don’t know whether we are similar in terms of our personalities [even Khushi and I are very different from each other], but a lot of the baggage that we once carried was addressed once we spent time with each other.”

Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor, along with sisters Anshula and Khushi, and father Boney Kapoor. (Photo: Instagram/janhvikapoor) Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor, along with sisters Anshula and Khushi, and father Boney Kapoor. (Photo: Instagram/janhvikapoor)

Arjun, who was also a part of the same interview, added, “Family is comfort, you should be comfortable enough to be just be with and around them. There should be comfort even in the fights or the anger, there shouldn’t be any fear. You should be able to be your true, naked self with family. That is why your friends are also your family because you can be yourself with them. It is a true bond, which matters a lot to me.”

Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor first appeared together in Koffee With Karan in 2018, where they spoke about becoming a family after years of estrangement.