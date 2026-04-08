Janhvi Kapoor recalls feeling Sridevi’s passing was god’s way of balancing out her luxurious upbringing: ‘That’s messed up’

For a long time, Janhvi Kapoor has been at the receiving end of trolling for being a star kid, criticised for being born with a silver spoon and for having opportunities served to her on a platter. Recently, however, she opened up about how self-aware she has become of her privilege, and how acknowledging it has made her more grounded and thankful.

In a conversation with Raj Shamani, she spoke about this aspect of her life and shared her experiences visiting the famed Tirupati Balaji temple. She reflected on how, despite having access to VIP darshan, the experience makes her acutely aware of the people who wait for hours, sometimes days, for the darshan. “The fact that Tirupati, a place that I love going to, has a VIP darshan, which is what I usually go for because it’s more convenient. And it’s probably the only way in which I can go, even in terms of safety. But I know that there’s a plethora of people there that want to get that darshan, that wait in line for hours, for days, and they don’t get the time that I do in front of Lord Balaji,” she said.

She added, “For many people in the same position as me, this is the privilege that I have. This is the life that I’ve gotten. I can go, I can enjoy it, be thankful, feel that gratitude, and move on with my life. But not that it’s some path-breaking thing that I climb up those 3,500 steps of Tirupati, many people do it, but I’m so hyper about it. I feel like, if I’m going to go see Balaji, I have to climb, I have to earn my right to see him. I cannot fathom that I’ve just been born with the opportunity where I can go and do this darshan and see him that easily. It doesn’t compute to me.”

‘It hasn’t been that easy for me’

Janhvi also reflected on the loss of her mother, the late legendary actress Sridevi, and how, for a long time, she believed that her mother’s passing was some kind of cosmic balance for the comforts and luxuries she had in life. She now regrets thinking that way. “Even up until her demise, there was a lot in my life that wasn’t all hunky-dory. But I was so wired to just be thankful, be grateful, that I wasn’t even privy to the fact that, hang on, everyone has their own journey. It hasn’t been that easy for me,” she shared.

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She added, “When I said this, I felt like god or the higher power was making things equal, ‘He has given me so much, and now he is taking something away from me.’ But that’s messed up. It’s messed up of me to think like that, because I made it about myself, which isn’t true. Her role was not just limited to being exclusively my mother; she was her own person. So it’s not about taking something away from me, but it took away the chance for her to see so much more, be so much more, and have so much more. For those reasons, I regret that statement, and no one deserved that. I didn’t deserve it.”

She also revisited painful memories from her mother’s life, noting how Sridevi faced cruelty and judgment. Janhvi said, “I have seen that journey. People were not very kind when she was around. They called her a homewrecker and said all sorts of cruel things. It played on her mind and made her feel a certain way, but history is kind to people who have passed.”

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Janhvi Kapoor was seen in Param Sundari, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari and Homebound in 2025.

DISCLAIMER: This article contains personal reflections on grief and the emotional impact of losing a parent. While these experiences are shared for storytelling purposes, readers facing similar feelings of loss or distress are encouraged to prioritize their emotional well-being and seek support from loved ones or professionals if needed.