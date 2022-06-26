Janhvi Kapoor says she is ‘so happy’ to call Arjun Kapoor her brother, Sonam Kapoor pens emotional note on actor’s birthday

Actor Sonam Kapoor had a sweet birthday wish for her cousin, actor Arjun Kapoor. Sonam took to Instagram and shared several photos from her wedding functions in 2018 as well as a couple of unseen ones.

Sonam wrote, “Happy happy birthday @arjunkapoor 15 days apart in birthdays So we’ve grown up hand in hand from childhood to adulthood. Love you brother. May you flourish and prosper because you deserve it all.”

Sonam and Arjun have always been close since childhood, as documented by their numerous social media posts for each other. On Koffee With Karan, Arjun once recalled how he was used as a ‘third-wheel’ on Sonam’s dates. He had said, “I was also the third wheel on her dates, when a boy would ask her out. She used to make me this protective asset that she could carry along, so she could tell her parents, ‘Listen, I’m going with Arjun’, whereas she was going with Arjun as an added plus one with her date. I used to sit alone on those dates eating McDonalds’s burgers that she used to pay for, to also bribe me.”

Janhvi Kapoor shared a photo of the two of them and wrote, “Happy birthday to most wise and strong witty brother who can put a smile on anyones face. My brother, still get so happy when I say that. This year is yours. You’ve worked so hard and risen above every obstacle that tried to keep you down with such grace and humility. I learn from you all the time. Thank you for always having my back and for always keeping it real.”

Ayushmann Khurrana shared a photo with Arjun and wrote, “Happy birthday, Arjun bro.”

Currently, Arjun Kapoor is in Paris with Malaika Arora. He shared several selfies of the two of them with the Eiffel Tower in the background. Arjun wrote, “Eiffel good… I knew I would….” The couple has been dating for several years and there is much speculation that they would take their relationship to the next level soon.