Toggle Menu
Janhvi Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Karan Johar and others attend Punit Malhotra’s bashhttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/janhvi-kapoor-sonakshi-sinha-karan-johar-punit-malhotra-bash-5546802/

Janhvi Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Karan Johar and others attend Punit Malhotra’s bash

Prominent celebrities of the B-Town were spotted at Punit's residence. Present at the venue were Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Parineeti Chopra, Imran Khan, Farah Khan, Badshah, Nushrat Bharucha, Vaani Kapoor, among others.

karan johar, janhvi kapoor, sonakshi sinha at Punit Malhotra bash
Prominent celebrities of the B-Town were spotted at Punit Malhotra’s residence. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Punit Malhotra, the director of the upcoming sequel to the 2012 film Student of the Year called Student of the Year 2, held a glitzy and star-studded party at his house on Saturday night. Punit is the nephew of the famous celebrity fashion designer, Manish Malhotra.

Prominent celebrities of the B-Town were spotted at Punit’s residence. Present at the venue were Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Parineeti Chopra, Imran Khan, Farah Khan, Badshah, Nushrat Bharucha, Vaani Kapoor, Mohit Raina among others.

Here are the photos

sonakshi sinha punit malhotra bash
Sonakshi Sinha at Punit Malhotra’s bash. (Source: Varinder Chawla)
Nushrat Bharucha punit malhotra bash
Nushrat Bharucha made an impression at Punit Malhotra’s bash. (Source: Varinder Chawla)
karan johar punit malhotra bash
Ace producer-director Karan Johar appeared in this Playboy sweatshirt. (Source: Varinder Chawla) 
vaani kapoor at punit malhotra bash
Vaani Kapoor at the bash. (Source: Varinder Chawla)
farah khan punit malhotra bash
Farah Khan snapped at Punit Malhotra’s bash. (Source: Varinder Chawla)
janhvi kapoor punit malhotra bash
Kapoor sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor turned several heads at Punit Malhotra’s bash. (Source: Varinder Chawla)
mohit raina punit malhotra bash
Mohit Raina, who can currently be seen in Uri: The Surgical Strike, poses for photographers. (Source: Varinder Chawla)
ananya malhotra punit malhotra bash
Ananya Panday, who will debut in Bollywood with Student of the Year 2, was spotted at Punit Malhotra’s bash.  (Source: Varinder Chawla)
punit malhotra bash
The host, Punit Malhotra, himself. (Source: Varinder Chawla)
parineeti chopra and badshah punit malhotra bash
Parineeti Chopra with rapper Badshah. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Punit Malhotra debuted as director of I Hate Luv Storys, which he also wrote the script of. He also directed and wrote Gori Tere Pyaar Mein. Before debuting as a director, Punit had served as an assistant director on movies like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Paheli and Dostana.

Starring Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday, Student of the Year 2 is scheduled to be released on May 10, 2019.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Your inner world is all that matters: Kangana Ranaut
2 Why Cheat India box office collection Day 2: Emraan Hashmi film needs a miracle
3 Uri box office collection day 9: Vicky Kaushal starrer continues to pull audience to theaters