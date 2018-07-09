Janhvi Kapoor showed great strength: Ishaan Khatter on Sridevi’s death

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter’s Dhadak will hit screens on July 13. Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter’s Dhadak will hit screens on July 13.

Janhvi Kapoor is yet to speak about her mother Sridevi’s demise, but her Dhadak co-star Ishaan Khatter and director Shashank Khaitan on Monday shared how she dealt with the loss.

“I shouldn’t be speaking much about it because it is a bit too personal. Janhvi was very professional. She showed great strength. She was able to come to the set and make better of the situation,” said Ishaan.

Shashank said he was amazed at the professionalism of Janhvi and her family. The young actor resumed the shoot within weeks of Sridevi’s death.

“From our end, we were with her in whatever way we could be. More than any one of us, it was Janhvi and her family who dealt with the situation beautifully. Honestly, it’s a situation I can’t even talk about because I haven’t experienced a loss so grave.

“I was just amazed how this young girl, her younger sister and family dealt with it and the professionalism they showed in coming to the set so fast. I am really proud of my team for giving her a comforting environment and still have the focus on work and not reminding her of what happened,” said Dhadak director Shashank Khaitan.

Bollywood star Sridevi passed away on February 24 in Dubai. Her sudden demise left fans and the film fraternity shocked.

