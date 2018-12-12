Janhvi Kapoor receives Norwegian Consulate’s Shooting Star of the Year award

Dhadak actor Janhvi Kapoor was on Tuesday presented the Shooting Star of the Year award by the Royal Norwegian Consulate in Mumbai. Her father Boney Kapoor also attended the ceremony.

Boney shared how proud he feels every time the work of his children gets appreciated. He said, “I am glad you all liked my daughter’s film. I really feel elated. I feel proud of the achievements of my children, my family.”

Janhvi Kapoor too expressed happiness on winning her first award. The 21-year-old said, “It means a lot to me. This award means a lot to me. Any type of encouragement means the world to me, and this one is very special. I hope I keep doing good work and making you all happy.”

Iram Haq directorial The King’s Choice, Norway’s official entry to Oscars 2019, was also screened at the event.

Dhadak also starred Shahid Kapoor’s younger brother Ishaan Khatter. It was the official Bollywood remake of Marathi blockbuster Sairat.

Janhvi Kapoor will next be seen in Dharma Productions’ Takht, where she will be share screen space with Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar and Vicky Kaushal. The film is set to release in December 2019.