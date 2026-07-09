Janhvi Kapoor’s mehendi has ‘Shikhu’ tribute to her boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya. See pics

Janhvi Kapoor’s elegant Manish Malhotra look at sister Anshula Kapoor’s wedding reception has been making waves on social media, but it was a tiny detail in her mehendi that truly stole the spotlight. While photos shared by the actor and several videos from the celebrations have gone viral, eagle-eyed fans noticed a subtle yet romantic detail in her mehendi. The intricate henna design featured “Shikhu”, Shikhar Pahariya’s nickname, written in Hindi, making it a sweet tribute to her rumoured boyfriend.

Janhvi Kapoor attended Anshula Kapoor’s wedding reception in a silk saree by designer Manish Malhotra, paired with a strapless blouse. She later shared a carousel of pictures from the celebrations on Instagram, while several videos from the event also surfaced on social media, offering a closer look at her bridal-inspired styling.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

As fans zoomed in on her mehendi, many noticed that the design included the word “Shikhu” in Hindi—a nod to Shikhar Pahariya. The mehendi became one of the most talked-about moments from the reception, with fans calling it a subtle yet romantic gesture.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Isha Gupta (@bollyeedit)

Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya’s relationship

Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya have reportedly known each other since their teenage years and have remained an important part of each other’s lives. Dating rumours first surfaced in 2016 before reports suggested that the two had parted ways after Janhvi made her Bollywood debut with Dhadak in 2018.

The couple largely kept their personal lives away from the spotlight during that period. However, in 2023, they were spotted together at several events, vacations, temple visits and Anant Ambani’s wedding celebrations, fuelling speculation that they had rekindled their romance. They have also frequently been seen visiting the Tirupati temple together.

Last year, at the screening of her father Boney Kapoor’s film Maidaan, she wore a customised necklace featuring Shikhar’s nickname, “Shiku”.

ALSO READ: In 150-room Pataudi Palace, Soha owns ‘generator room’; Saif gets it whitewashed to save cost

Janhvi Kapoor on finding a ‘safe space’ in love

In April this year, during a conversation with Raj Shamani, Janhvi Kapoor opened up about what love means to her and how Shikhar Pahariya has created a “safe space” in her life.

Story continues below this ad

When asked about her thoughts on love, she said, “Love looks safe. It has helped me deal with the helplessness you psychoanalyse. It’s the biggest thing. I don’t feel as helpless anymore because of his presence. And, his presence has always done that for me, in my life.”

The actor further added, “It’s not just calm. When I say a safe space, I mean that I can be an infant child, I can be a kid. There’s no one else I have more fun with. I think when you find love that’s good for you, you become… I feel I have become the truest of myself because of love.”

Janhvi also said that the relationship has helped her express herself freely.

“It has given me a safe space to hear my thoughts, believe my thoughts, use my voice, and not feel judged or degraded, or abused when I become vulnerable.”

Story continues below this ad

In an earlier conversation with Mirchi Plus, she spoke about their long bond, saying, “He has been in my life since I was 15-16. I think my dreams have always been his dreams and his dreams have always been my dreams. We’ve been very close. We’ve been each other’s support system almost as if we’ve raised each other.”

Who is Shikhar Pahariya?

Shikhar Pahariya is the grandson of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Sushilkumar Shinde and the son of businessman Sanjay Pahariya and businesswoman Smruti Shinde. An entrepreneur and investor, he studied Global Financial Management at Regent’s University London.

He co-founded the gaming platform Indiawyn Gaming before launching Basilius International, an infrastructure development company with international operations. He is also a familiar face in Mumbai’s social circuit and is often seen at Bollywood events.

Janhvi Kapoor’s upcoming films

Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Ram Charan’s Peddi. The film drew criticism from a section of viewers, who felt her character had been oversexualised and lacked depth. Following the backlash, director Buchi Babu Sana apologised and made changes to the film.

Story continues below this ad

The actor will next be seen in Dharma Productions’ Lag Jaa Gale, alongside Tiger Shroff and Lakshya. The film is scheduled to release in May next year.