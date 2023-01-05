Janhvi Kapoor blushes as she arrives with rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya for family dinner, see video

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor was clicked arriving at Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani’s dinner party with her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya. It seemed like Janhvi was trying to hide her face as the photographers tried to get a closer glimpse of the two.

In the video doing rounds on the internet, Janhvi and Shikhar arrived together and the latter was driving the car. The duo kept it simple in casual outfits. Fans of the actor dropped red heart emojis in the comments section but there were some who commented about how the couple should be given their space. One fan wrote, “Give them personal space.”

Others in attendance were Malaika Arora,Arjun Kapoor, Harshvarrdhan Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor.

Janhvi had previously hinted about her relationship with Shikhar on Karan Johar’s talk show Koffee with Karan. She appeared on the show with Sara Ali Khan and in the internet deduced that the two actors had previously dated the Pahariya brothers.

Recently, Shikhar also attended Anil Kapoor’s 66th birthday party. Boney Kapoor struck a pose with Shikhar and Janhvi-Shikhar were also spotted leaving the party together. Shikhar is the grandson of former Maharashtra chief minister Sushil Kumar Shinde.

On the work front, Janhvi was recently seen in the film Mili. The film was a remake of the Malayalam flim Helen. She will next be seen in Bawaal with Varun Dhawan and Mr And Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao.