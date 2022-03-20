Janhvi Kapoor shares gorgeous photo with sister Khushi; dad Boney Kapoor says ‘2 of my 4 darling bacchas…’

Actor Janhvi Kapoor shares a close bond with her younger sister Khushi, and her Instagram posts are proof of that. Recently, she posted a monochrome photo with Khushi, which seems to have been taken from when they attended Dharma CEO Apoorva Mehta’s recent birthday bash. The party was hosted by Karan Johar on Thursday.

Janhvi captioned the photo, “Kissie kissie with my baby.” In the photo, both sisters pouted at each other. Janhvi wore an animal print, strapless body-con that was embellished with mirrors, while Khushi wore a black halter dress. Khushi responded to the photo saying, “Ilu (I love you).” Maheep Kapoor commented on the photo, “My girls!” Their father Boney Kapoor wrote, “2 of my 4 darling bacchas!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Janhvi turned 25 this month, and celebrated her birthday at Tirupati. “|| ॐ श्री वेंकटेश्वराये नमो नमः श्रीमन नारायण नमो नमः तिरुमल तिरुपति नमो नमः जय बालाजी नमो नमः ||” she had captioned her post. She had received a flood of heartwarming birthday messages from her family and friends. Khushi had shared a childhood photo of the two of them, calling her ‘my everything’, while half-brother Arjun Kapoor wrote, “I know I wasn’t around for quite a few birthdays, but you are stuck with me for life.”

Khushi Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor are the daughters of Boney Kapoor and the late actor Sridevi. Boney Kapoor was earlier married to Mouna Shourie, and the couple had Arjun and Anshula Kapoor.

Janhvi will be next seen in Good Luck Jerry, the Hindi remake of the 2018 Tamil film Kolamaavu Kokila. She will also be seen in Dostana 2 with Laksh Lalwani, and has Mr and Mrs Mahi with Rajkumar Rao in the pipeline.