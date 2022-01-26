Janhvi Kapoor plays cricket with Dinesh Karthik in Mr and Mrs Mahi BTS photos, shares first look

Janhvi Kapoor on Wednesday took to Instagram to share some behind-the-scenes footage of her upcoming movie Mr and Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao. The actor shared a bunch of pictures which see her donning cricketing gear and honing her batting skills with cricketer Dinesh Karthik. The actor captioned the photos, “Cricket camp. Mr and Mrs Mahi.”

Excited fans were quick to drop appreciative emojis in the comments section, with one of Janhvi’s former co-star, Manav Vij, mentioning, “Awesome. Keep shining.”

Janhvi will be seen portraying a cricketer in what appears to be a sports movie. This is her second collaboration with Rajkummar Rao, the pair had earlier worked in the not-so-successful horror comedy Roohi. While Rao is nowhere to be spotted in the photo dump, director Sharan Sharma was seen hanging out with the film’s team in one of the images. Sharan had helmed Kapoor’s Netflix movie Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

When the movie was first announced last year, filmmaker and producer Karan Johar had shared a small promo of the film in which one could hear the voices of the two lead stars in the background. KJo had shared the video with a caption that read, “One dream, chased by two hearts. Presenting #MrAndMrsMahi, directed by Sharan Sharma who is back with another heart-warming story to tell with his touch of magic! Starring Rajkummar Rao & Janhvi Kapoor, a partnership to look forward to. See you on the field aka the cinemas on 7th October, 2022.”

The film will release on October 7 this year.