Janhvi Kapoor shares heartbreaking note from mom Sridevi on her death anniversary, says ‘miss you’

Actor Janhvi Kapoor has shared a post on mother Sridevi’s third death anniversary as she remembered the late screen icon. Sridevi died three years ago in Dubai from ‘accidental drowning’.

Janhvi shared a note in her post, which was written to her by her mother. “I love you my labbu. You are the best baby in the world,” the note reads. Janhvi’s younger sister Khushi Kapoor also shared a throwback picture of Sridevi and father Boney Kapoor in which they appeared to be on a vacation. She didn’t caption the post.

Janhvi was supposed to make her Bollywood debut when her mother passed away. The young actor has often spoken on how heavily invested her mother was in her life and her career and how the sudden death left the entire family shell-shocked and they found it hard to cope.

On Tuesday, Janhvi, Khushi and Boney Kapoor, performed a puja for Sridevi. On Monday, the family was seen travelling to Chennai, where the puja is conducted annually at Sridevi’s Mylapore house. Khushi couldn’t attend in 2020, as she was in the United States, in college. “Wish you were here,” Janhvi had captioned pictures from last year’s puja on Instagram.

During the coronavirus lockdown last year, Janhvi had posted a social media message, in which she’d written about how she was missing her mother. “I’ve learnt that I can still smell my mother in her dressing room,” she had written.

Janhvi made her acting debut in Dhadak. She also appeared in Zoya Akhtar’s short in Ghost Stories, and was seen in Gunjan Saxena in 2020.

See Sridevi’s handwritten note for Janhvi Kapoor here:

See Khushi Kapoor’s post here:

Sridevi was found dead in her hotel room on February 24, 2018 in Dubai after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Here are a few posts shared by Janhvi Kapoor, remembering her mom Sridevi:

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor will be next seen in Roohi along with Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. The actor has also been shooting for Good Luck Jerry and has Dostana 2 in the pipeline too.