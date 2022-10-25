scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 25, 2022

Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Malaika Arora dazzle at the Kapoor Diwali bash. See photos

Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, Kriti Sanon, Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani and many others graced the party.

bollywood diwali partyMalaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor at the recently held Diwali bash. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

The Kapoors hosted a big Diwali bash that was attended by the who’s who of Bollywood. Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, Kriti Sanon, Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani and many others graced the party.

Check out all the photos from the Kapoor bash:

malaika arora, arjun kapoor Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora pose for the photographers. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) ananya panday Ananya Panday posed in a saree. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) bhumi pednekar Bhumi Pednekar came dressed in white. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) aditya roy kapur Aditya Roy Kapur at the Diwali bash. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) janhvi kapoor Janhvi Kapoor posed for the photographers. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) athiya shetty Athiya Shetty was dressed in a silver outfit. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) ekta kapoor Ekta Kapoor was present at the party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) rajkummar rao Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa arrived at the party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) varun dhawan, natasha dalal Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal posed for the photographers. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) anil kapoor Anil Kapoor came dressed in black. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) nargis fakhri Nargis Fakhri also attended the party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) harshvardhan kapoor Harshvardhan Kapoor clicked at the party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) masaba gupta Masaba Gupta clicked at the party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) maheep kapoor, shanaya kapoor Shanaya Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor posed for the photographers. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) anshula kapoor Anshula Kapoor was dressed in green. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) boney kapoor Boney Kapoor came dressed in white. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

The guests shared many photos from inside the party as well. Check the photos here:

sonam kapoor Masaba Gupta shared Sonam Kapoor’s photo from the party.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

varun dhawan Varun Dhawan was flaunting a ‘bhediya’ neckpiece at the party. kapoor family, diwali photos Anshula Kapoor shared this photo of the Kapoor family.

This Diwali season saw many parties in Bollywood. Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar, Kriti Sanon hosted their parties last week. Manish Malhotra and Karishma Tanna also hosted bashes. On Diwali night, Amitabh Bachchan also hosted a Diwali party at his residence.

