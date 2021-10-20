Janhvi Kapoor scolds paparazzi for asking dad Boney Kapoor to remove mask: ‘Galat advice mat dijiye’

Janhvi Kapoor and her father, producer Boney Kapoor returned to Mumbai on Tuesday night after taking a holiday in the mountains in northern India. On their arrival to Mumbai airport, the duo posed for paparazzi who asked them to take off their masks. As Boney made a move to oblige the request, Janhvi asked him not to do so.

Janhvi made him put it back on, as photographers behind her were heard saying, “Kuch nahi hoga (Nothing will happen).” At this, Janhvi said, “Aap galat advice mat dijiye (Don’t give wrong advice).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Pap (@bollywoodpap)

The father and daughter duo then posed for the paps before leaving for home.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Janhvi had earlier shared some photos and videos from her picturesque vacation on Instagram. She had also posted her working out, with a picturesque view of mountains and rainbows in the background, and going on a trek with her friends.

On the work front Janhvi was last seen in Roohi, a horror-comedy, directed by Hardik Mehta. The film also starred Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. She will be seen next in Good Luck Jerry.