scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, October 20, 2021
MUST READ

Janhvi Kapoor scolds paparazzi for asking dad Boney Kapoor to remove mask: ‘Galat advice mat dijiye’

Janhvi Kapoor won social media's approval as she asked her father not to remove his mask at the airport. Boney was complying with the request of paps who wanted to click them together.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
October 20, 2021 9:58:22 am
Janhvi Kapoor and Boney kapoor were spotted at Mumbai airport on Tuesday night. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Janhvi Kapoor and her father, producer Boney Kapoor returned to Mumbai on Tuesday night after taking a holiday in the mountains in northern India. On their arrival to Mumbai airport, the duo posed for paparazzi who asked them to take off their masks. As Boney made a move to oblige the request, Janhvi asked him not to do so.

Janhvi made him put it back on, as photographers behind her were heard saying, “Kuch nahi hoga (Nothing will happen).” At this, Janhvi said, “Aap galat advice mat dijiye (Don’t give wrong advice).”

The father and daughter duo then posed for the paps before leaving for home.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Janhvi had earlier shared some photos and videos from her picturesque vacation on Instagram. She had also posted her working out, with a picturesque view of mountains and rainbows in the background, and going on a trek with her friends.

On the work front Janhvi was last seen in Roohi, a horror-comedy, directed by Hardik Mehta. The film also starred Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. She will be seen next in Good Luck Jerry.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Kartik Aaryan, Sidharth Malhotra, Mouni Roy, 10 celebrity photos
Kartik Aaryan, Sidharth Malhotra, Mouni Roy: 10 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Oct 20: Latest News

Advertisement