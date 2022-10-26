Janhvi Kapoor says Vijay Deverakonda is ‘practically married’ amid Rashmika Mandanna dating rumours

Actor Janhvi Kapoor, who is currently promoting her upcoming film Mili, was recently asked to pick three actors from the film industry she would want in her ‘swayamvar’. Janhvi has said that she is not dating anyone at the moment. The actor was recently spotted with Shikhar Pahariya, who is reportedly her ex-boyfriend.

In a Bollywood Bubble interview, when she was asked to pick three names for her ‘swayamvar’, the Good Luck Jerry actor instantly said “Hrithik, Ranbir, Tiger,” but soon changed her answer as she remembered that Ranbir Kapoor is married. As Janhvi struggled to think of more actors, she said, “Aren’t they all married? Everyone’s married.” When Vijay Deverakonda’s name was suggested, Janhvi said, “He is practically married.” During her appearance on Koffee with Karan with Sara Ali Khan, Vijay was described as “cheese,” as host Karan Johar questioned both actors about potentially dating him.

Vijay, meanwhile, has been spotted with Rashmika Mandanna on multiple occasions, and it has been rumoured that the two have been together for a while. The actors were recently spotted at the airport as they reportedly left for a vacation in the Maldives.

In a recent interview with indianexpress.com, Vijay said that the dating rumours don’t bother him. “I think it’s just collateral damage of being a public figure. When people love you and want to know more about you, they’re just interested in your life. If there are news articles coming, I’m ok with it,” he said.

He added, “I’d rather be who I am and have these rumours written about me than be a nobody and have nothing written about me. So I’m ok with the not necessarily true stuff, or not necessarily productive stuff. I’m comfortable with it, it does not bother me.”