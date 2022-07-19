scorecardresearch
Tuesday, July 19, 2022

Janhvi Kapoor says sister Khushi Kapoor ‘badly wanted’ to do The Archies: ‘I won’t tolerate any trolling against her’

Janhvi Kapoor in a recent interview spoken about her sister Khushi Kapor's debut and even called her 'hard working and brilliant'.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
July 19, 2022 1:38:02 pm
Janhvi KapoorJanhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor in a candid shot. (Photo: Instagram/ Khushi Kapoor)

Actor Janhvi Kapoor in a recent interview opened up about her sister Khushi Kapoor making her acting debut. Stating that she visited The Archies set and found the team to be ‘talented and hard-working’. She also revealed that her sister has worked extremely hard as she ‘badly wanted’ to do the project.

“I am so happy and thrilled. I have visited their outdoor shoot once briefly, their energy is so pure and I think they’re making something that’s from the heart and something that people are going to love. These kids are so talented and so hard-working. I’ve seen my sister work tirelessly and work really hard and she’s auditioning for this role. She wanted this so badly, I’m just so happy for her and I hope it goes well,” she told indiatoday.in.

Also Read |Janhvi Kapoor says she was told to be ‘calculative’ to succeed in Bollywood: ‘Post more about work and less about parties’

Janhvi Kapoor, who is looking forward to the release of her film Good Luck Jerry was also asked if she gave her younger sister any advice. “She doesn’t need tips. She is brilliant,” she replied.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

 

The youngest daughter of Boney Kapoor and late actor Sridevi, Khushi will be making her debut with The Archies next year. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the Netflix film will also mark the debut of Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda.

Watch |Good Luck Jerry song Mor Mor: The Janhvi Kapoor track is whole lotta fun

The Gunjan Saxena actor also addressed that she will never tolerate any trolling against her sister. “If anyone says anything bad about her, all these trolls, I am gonna screw them up. I swear, I hate them.”

 

In a recent interview, Janhvi Kapoor also opened up about her father Boney Kapoor making his acting debut with Luv Ranjan’s film. Talking about three actors living under the same roof, she told Film Companion, “Although he’s been a producer and been around actors, I don’t think he has been privy to the waiting in the vanity van, the numerous takes and dialogues. It is a comfortable and glamorous job, but there are hardships. So I think he has a little more respect for what we do.”

Janvhi Kapoor’s Good Luck Jerry is set to have a digital release on Disney+ Hotstar on July 29. A remake of the 2018 Tamil film Kolamaavu Kokila, it also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashisht, Neeraj Sood, Sushant Singh and Saurabh Sachdeva among others.

