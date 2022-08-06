Janhvi Kapoor says she has ‘wasted energy’ on people who don’t deserve it: ‘Being lonely is a consequence of my past experiences’

August 6, 2022 11:26:58 am
Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor, who is basking in the success of her latest release Good Luck Jerry, admitted that she feels “lonely” in life. The actor, in a recent interview, shared that her loneliness is an outcome of her past experiences and that she is currently not dating anyone.
“I only attract things that need to be healed. I am sick of it. If you want healing, get out, don’t come here,” Janhvi shared on The Ranveer Show. The actor had also mentioned during her appearance on Koffee with Karan recently that she is not dating anyone currently. She mentioned that she finds actor-entrepreneur Rahul Khanna hot while Karan teased her about having a crush on Vijay Deverakonda.
During the interview, Janhvi shared how she feels that she has invested time and energy in the wrong people in her life. She said, “Being lonely is a consequence of my past experiences than who I am right now.” She agreed she is guarding herself, and added, “I have wasted too much of my energy on people who do not deserve it.”
She said that she’s in a happier personal space right now. When she appeared on Koffee with Karan, Sara made a passing reference about actor Kartik Aaryan, whom they both were rumoured to be dating. Although she didn’t take his name. Janhvi was also rumoured to be dating her first co-star, Ishaan Khatter.
