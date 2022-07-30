Janhvi Kapoor, Chitrangada Singh support Ranveer Singh; say he should not be ‘penalised’ for his artistic freedom

July 30, 2022 3:18:46 pm
Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor, recently extended her support to Ranveer Singh for the outrage he has been receiving for his recent naked photoshoot. Multiple FIRs have been filed against the actor for his photoshoot for Paper Magazine.
Many Bollywood celebrities have come out in support of the actor, and Janhvi recently said that nobody should be penalised for their “artistic freedom”. When asked about the outrage around Ranveer’s photoshoot at a recent event, she said, “I don’t think anyone should be penalised for their artistic freedom.” The video of the same was shared by Pinkvilla.
Actor-producer Chitrangada Singh also had a similar opinion as she spoke about Ranveer being artistic and creative. In an interview with ETimes, she said that we live in the 21st century and choosing to wear a sari, a skirt, shorts, or anything else is entirely one’s personal decision. Complimenting Ranveer and his body, she said that he is a “piece of art.”
She further added, “I think he looked amazing, to be honest. He’s got a great body to flaunt and it’s a piece of art, I suppose. And, you have to have the right kind of eyes to be able to see art and things. If you see wrong, if you see dirt in everything then it’s probably something to do with your mind. I’m sorry to say. I mean tomorrow if a girl wears a skirt and goes, you find that wrong, there’s something sick in your own head to have a certain opinion.”
Subscriber Only Stories
Among others who have supported Ranveer are Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor, Vidya Balan and Parineeti Chopra.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Why would Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Yuzevendra Chahal want the world to see their leg-pulling session?
Damaged mattress row: V-C of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences resigns, 2 doctors step down from posts
Sanket Sargar leads after Men’s 55kg snatch round
Read next week’s horoscope nowPremium
Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham’s film sinks to a new lowPremium
Latest News
In death do they unite: Twitter user shares unique Karnataka tradition that ‘marries’ the stillborn
Vicky Kaushal attends Sam Bahadur reading session with Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh; fans gush over his ‘cute’ smile
Kareena Kapoor reacts to rumours of third pregnancy: ‘Am I some machine?’
Punjab V-C row: As protests grow, AAP government rushes to placate doctor
Spurred by late father’s gift of a baseball cap, Srihari Nataraj ready for 100m backstroke final at Commonwealth Games
Allu Arjun’s latest photo gets fans excited for Pushpa The Rule, Rashmika Mandanna says ‘couldn’t recognise you’
To checkmate BJP bid post seer death to regain east Rajasthan, Gehlot set to play up ERCP card
Prakash Ambedkar blames ‘rich Maratha leaders’, says governor remarks eye-opener for Congress, NCP
Amit Shah reaches Chandigarh to inaugurate development projects, attend national conference on drug trafficking
Facing ‘greenhorn’ charge, Mann govt dons new, senior colours
11 killed, five injured in train, bus accident in Bangladesh, says report
North Korea claims no new fever cases amid doubts over Covid-19 data