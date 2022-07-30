scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 30, 2022

Janhvi Kapoor, Chitrangada Singh support Ranveer Singh; say he should not be ‘penalised’ for his artistic freedom

Janhvi Kapoor and Chitrangada Sen expressed their thoughts on Ranveer Singh's recent controversial photoshoot which landed him in legal trouble.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 30, 2022 3:18:46 pm
Janhvi Kapoor, Ranveer SinghJanhvi Kapoor's latest film Goodluck Jerry was released on July 29. (Photo: Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor, recently extended her support to Ranveer Singh for the outrage he has been receiving for his recent naked photoshoot. Multiple FIRs have been filed against the actor for his photoshoot for Paper Magazine.

Many Bollywood celebrities have come out in support of the actor, and Janhvi recently said that nobody should be penalised for their “artistic freedom”. When asked about the outrage around Ranveer’s photoshoot at a recent event, she said, “I don’t think anyone should be penalised for their artistic freedom.” The video of the same was shared by Pinkvilla.

Also read |Raj Kapoor’s Mera Naam Joker celebrates toxic work culture to the point that it’s painful to watch

Actor-producer Chitrangada Singh also had a similar opinion as she spoke about Ranveer being artistic and creative. In an interview with ETimes, she said that we live in the 21st century and choosing to wear a sari, a skirt, shorts, or anything else is entirely one’s personal decision. Complimenting Ranveer and his body, she said that he is a “piece of art.”

She further added, “I think he looked amazing, to be honest. He’s got a great body to flaunt and it’s a piece of art, I suppose. And, you have to have the right kind of eyes to be able to see art and things. If you see wrong, if you see dirt in everything then it’s probably something to do with your mind.  I’m sorry to say. I mean tomorrow if a girl wears a skirt and goes, you find that wrong, there’s something sick in your own head to have a certain opinion.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Craving a fine dining experience? Please share your data firstPremium
Craving a fine dining experience? Please share your data first
Amid row over allegations against Irani’s daughter, Goan family replies t...Premium
Amid row over allegations against Irani’s daughter, Goan family replies t...
Concerns over data transfer overseas, Chinese ownership behind BGMI banPremium
Concerns over data transfer overseas, Chinese ownership behind BGMI ban
From a childhood filled with gunshots and foul-mouths to the serenity of ...Premium
From a childhood filled with gunshots and foul-mouths to the serenity of ...

Among others who have supported Ranveer are Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor, Vidya Balan and Parineeti Chopra.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

Most Popular

1

Spotting damaged hospital mattress, Punjab minister makes V-C lie on it

2

Why would Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Yuzevendra Chahal want the world to see their leg-pulling session?

3

Young and waiting: India's public examination and recruitment system is failing its youth

4

Damaged mattress row: V-C of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences resigns, 2 doctors step down from posts

5

Ready for encounters, will go ahead of UP: Karnataka minister

Featured Stories

Government bailouts are not the answer to India's energy sector woes
Government bailouts are not the answer to India's energy sector woes
July 30, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM's US Visit
July 30, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM's US Visit
Explained: Who is Victor Bout, the Russian arms dealer the US may swap fo...
Explained: Who is Victor Bout, the Russian arms dealer the US may swap fo...
Explained: What is in Chile's proposed new constitution?
Explained: What is in Chile's proposed new constitution?
To checkmate BJP bid post seer death to regain east Rajasthan, Gehlot set...
To checkmate BJP bid post seer death to regain east Rajasthan, Gehlot set...
Facing 'greenhorn' charge, Mann govt dons new, senior colours
Facing 'greenhorn' charge, Mann govt dons new, senior colours
Sanket Sargar leads after Men’s 55kg snatch round
CWG Day 2 LIVE

Sanket Sargar leads after Men’s 55kg snatch round

‘Buddy Pair’, ‘Chaar Yaar’ being implemented in Armed forces: MoS

‘Buddy Pair’, ‘Chaar Yaar’ being implemented in Armed forces: MoS

Craving a fine dining experience? Please share your data first

Craving a fine dining experience? Please share your data first

Premium
‘Akbar anticipated the modern, multicultural, secular state’
Weekend Read

‘Akbar anticipated the modern, multicultural, secular state’

Read next week’s horoscope now
For subscribers first

Read next week’s horoscope now

Premium
Boy makes wine after watching YouTube video, friend hospitalised after drinking it
Kerala

Boy makes wine after watching YouTube video, friend hospitalised after drinking it

'Funda', 'mimir', 'pounce': The basics of quizzing explained

'Funda', 'mimir', 'pounce': The basics of quizzing explained

Rajamouli reflects on RRR's success in the West, says he's 'angry' at Netflix

Rajamouli reflects on RRR's success in the West, says he's 'angry' at Netflix

Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham’s film sinks to a new low
Ek Villain Returns review

Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham’s film sinks to a new low

Premium
New drugs for diabetes: Good for all or for a few?
ICYMI

New drugs for diabetes: Good for all or for a few?

A 137-year-old church that marked the advent of Christian Mission work in Poona
Know Your City

A 137-year-old church that marked the advent of Christian Mission work in Poona

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Gauri Khan, Nora Fatehi, Karan Johar shine at the Mijwan 2022 red carpet
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jul 30: Latest News
Advertisement