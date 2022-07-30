Janhvi Kapoor, Chitrangada Singh support Ranveer Singh; say he should not be ‘penalised’ for his artistic freedom

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor, recently extended her support to Ranveer Singh for the outrage he has been receiving for his recent naked photoshoot. Multiple FIRs have been filed against the actor for his photoshoot for Paper Magazine.

Many Bollywood celebrities have come out in support of the actor, and Janhvi recently said that nobody should be penalised for their “artistic freedom”. When asked about the outrage around Ranveer’s photoshoot at a recent event, she said, “I don’t think anyone should be penalised for their artistic freedom.” The video of the same was shared by Pinkvilla.

Actor-producer Chitrangada Singh also had a similar opinion as she spoke about Ranveer being artistic and creative. In an interview with ETimes, she said that we live in the 21st century and choosing to wear a sari, a skirt, shorts, or anything else is entirely one’s personal decision. Complimenting Ranveer and his body, she said that he is a “piece of art.”

She further added, “I think he looked amazing, to be honest. He’s got a great body to flaunt and it’s a piece of art, I suppose. And, you have to have the right kind of eyes to be able to see art and things. If you see wrong, if you see dirt in everything then it’s probably something to do with your mind. I’m sorry to say. I mean tomorrow if a girl wears a skirt and goes, you find that wrong, there’s something sick in your own head to have a certain opinion.”

Among others who have supported Ranveer are Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor, Vidya Balan and Parineeti Chopra.