Janhvi Kapoor says people think she takes her ‘position for granted’: ‘I may not be the most talented or most beautiful but…’

Actor Janhvi Kapoor has opened up about how she thinks many people have a misconception that she takes her position for granted because of her privileged background as she is the daughter of late actor Sridevi and filmmaker and producer Boney Kapoor.

“People think I take my position for granted. That’s the biggest misconception they have about me. They think because I’m privileged that it makes me unaware of what it’s like to work hard. I may not be the most talented, or the most beautiful; I may not have many skills to offer; but I can promise you that I am the hardest working person on the set. And this is something I can give in writing in blood, so you don’t doubt my work ethic ever again,” Janhvi told Good Times in an interview.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

The young actor, who was last seen in Good Luck Jerry, also spoke about how she’s been experimenting with work because she doesn’t like to do the same thing over and over again. She said, “I can’t do the same thing over and over again because I get bored easily. I hate repeating things and have to set up challenges for myself because that’s when I know I’m growing. Otherwise, I feel like a waste of time.”

She also spoke of her mother Sridevi’s stardom. “I don’t think anyone will come close to my mother’s stardom. I wasn’t there when she was shooting and at her peak because I was born after she took a break from the movies. But, of course, I got a sense of it, with people speaking so passionately about her films, performances, the kind of person she was on set, her contribution.”

On the work front, Janhvi is shooting for Nitesh Tiwai’s Bawaal with Varun Dhawan, she also has Mr and Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao. The actor then, will start shooting for Mathukutty Xavier’s Mili, which is a remake of Malayalam film Helen, both produced by Boney Kapoor.