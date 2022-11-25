Janhvi Kapoor says Karan Johar’s ‘iconic’ Dharma Productions made her feel ‘unbelievably lucky and privileged’

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor, who often faces the brunt of the audience for being a ‘nepo kid’, has opened up about her association with Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. In a recent interview, Janhvi said that even though Dharma made her an easy target to hate, she will never regret her decision of working with Karan because he gave her ‘confidence’ and ‘love’.

In an interview with Bollywood Life, the actor said, “I think it comes with the fact that Dharma is such an iconic production house. I have realised whatever people say, the kind of curiosity and reach that Dharma has and the kind of interest it piques in audiences may be unparalleled. Yeah, it has added a certain amount of pressure and also made me a target that is easy to hate.”

Janhvi Kapoor made her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s production venture Dhadak, which is a remake of the hit Marathi film Sairat. The movie also starred Ishaan Khatter.

The Goodbye Jerry actor further praised Karan for his creative decisions and said, “But I will never, for a moment, regret it because what Dharma and Karan have given me makes me feel so unbelievably lucky and privileged. It’s more than that. If you know Karan and what that production house stands for, more than anything it’s creative decisions and a man’s creative vision that he sticks by. And I have so much respect. More than anything, it’s given me confidence and love and guidance from a maker like Karan.”

Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in the movie Mili, which was the remake of the Malayalam film Helen. The actor has Bawaal with Varun Dhawan and Mr and Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao in the pipeline.