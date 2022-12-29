scorecardresearch
Janhvi Kapoor says ‘it was actually very wrong’ for Sridevi to be paired opposite stars at age 13, and their sons at age 21

Janhvi Kapoor also described herself as 'more Ayyappan than Kapoor', and said that she feels an affinity for her mother Sridevi's South Indian culture.

Janhvi Kapoor- Sridevi- Khushi KapoorJanhvi Kapoor once said that Sridevi gave up acting for her and her sister Khushi Kapoor. (Photo: Sridevi/ Instagram)

Actor Janvhi Kapoor reflected on her South Indian roots, and said that she can connect more with her mother’s culture than her father’s Punjabi side. Janhvi is the daughter of the late icon Sridevi, and film producer Boney Kapoor.

In a new interview, Janhvi also spoke about her mother’s films, and said that even though it was the norm back in the day, it was definitely not okay for Sridevi to be paired opposite grown men when she was 13, and then with their sons just a few years later.

“She was 13 when she was heroine to the fathers, and she was 21 when she was heroine to the sons,” Janhvi said with a laugh. She added, “It’s actually very wrong, but it’s how it was back then.” She didn’t however, rule out being paired opposite an older male actor herself. She said, “If it happens in life, and if it’s consensual, then art imitates life and life imitates art, so why not. And there are so many talented actors that I would… Even in Hindi, most of the actors I want to work with aren’t in my age bracket.”

Describing herself as ‘more Ayyappan than Kapoor’, she said, “I feel an affinity, a comfort and a security in that environment. The minute I meet someone who’s South Indian, who has that accent, I feel automatically, ‘This person I like the most, this person is my best friend’.”

Janhvi made her acting debut with the film Dhadak in 2018. It was released just a few months after Sridevi’s death. She has since worked on several high-profile films such as Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Roohi, and most recently, the crime comedy Good Luck Jerry and the survival thriller Mili. Next year, she’ll be seen opposite Varun Dhawan in director Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal.

First published on: 29-12-2022 at 15:27 IST
